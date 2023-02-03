The global surface inspection market is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8%

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Inspection Market by Component, Surface Type, System, Deployment Type, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03912469/?utm_source=GNW



Camera component accounted for largest share of surface inspection market in 2022

Various types of cameras are available in the market.The parameters chosen to select a camera for an application are frame rate, area, line format, 2D or 3D technology, sensing technology, interface standard, and imaging technology supported by the camera.



Imaging sensors capture light using CMOS or CCD technology and convert it to a set of pixels showing the presence of light in different areas of the observed part.Many applications, such as the inspection of packaging for proper lids and labels and large objects such as doors of automobiles, can require multiple cameras to cover large areas.



Cameras are also being regularly upgraded in terms of resolution and frame rate.



Asia Pacific to account for largest size of surface inspection market in 2022

The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high industrialization in China, Japan, and South Korea.The region consists of a diverse range of economies with varying levels of development and the presence of various manufacturers.



Asia Pacific is considered a major global manufacturing hub and is expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the players in the surface inspection market.



The major players in the market are ISRA VISION (Germany), Cognex (US), OMRON (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), and Keyence (Japan).



Research Coverage:

The surface inspection market has been segmented into component, surface type, system, deployment type, vertical and region. The surface inspection market was studied for the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



