Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Battery Management System Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Battery Management System estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Advanced Lead-Acid Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium-Ion Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGR



The Battery Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Introduction

Flow Battery Management System (FBMS)

Global Battery Management System Market by Application Type: 2018

Battery Management System - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Entering an Era of Autonomous Vehicles and Growing Role of

Battery Management Systems

Rise in Market Penetration of EVs Drives Demand for Battery

Management Systems

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:

2015-2030

Global Electric Vehicle Production: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Smart Homes Drive Demand Smart Battery Management Systems

Advances in Li-ion Battery Management

Rise in Demand for Renewable Energy Systems and the Growing

Need for Efficient Battery Management

Global Electricity Generation by Source: 1990-2050 (in PWh/yr)

Global Solar PV Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts):

2008-2018

Global Wind Energy Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts):

2008-2018

Predictive Analysis to Aid in Battery Management of EVs

Wireless Battery Management Systems Gain Interest

Intelligent Battery Management Systems to Improve Energy

Requirements in EVs

Focus Grows on Effective Designs to Combat Functional Challenges



