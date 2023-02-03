New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Base Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798031/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Base Oil Market to Reach $44.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Base Oil estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Group I, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.2% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Group II segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.8% CAGR



The Base Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

- Avista Oil AG

- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

- Chevron Corporation

- Evonik Industries AG

- Exxon Mobil Corporation

- H&R Olwerke Schindler GmbH

- Lotos Oil Sp. Z O.O.

- Nynas AB

- Royal Dutch Shell PLC

- Total SA





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798031/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Demand for Base Oil to Grow Steadily

Increasing Demand for Group II and Group III Type of Base Oil

to Bode Well for Market Growth

Increased Gains Expected from Asia-Pacific Region

Base Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

A Prelude into Select Agreements and Production Upgrades

Select Recent Expansions/Conversions/ Upcoming/New Plants in

Base Oil

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Automotive Industry to Support Market Growth

Innovations

Increasing Number of Electric Vehicles to Challenge Market

Growth in the Long-Run

Percentage Breakdown of EV Sales Growth: 2017 and 2018

A Prelude into Demand-Supply Scenario

Base Oil Supply (Million Tons per Year) by Region: 2020

Worldwide Base oil Demand (in Thousand Barrels per Day)

Estimate for Years 2015, 2020, and 2030

Base Oil Opportunity for Group III Type

Demand and Production Capacity of Group III Base Oil of Western

Hemisphere



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Base Oil by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydraulic Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Oil by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Base Oil Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Group I by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Group I by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Group I by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Group II by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Group II by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Group II by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Group III by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Group III by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Group III by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Group IV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Group IV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Group IV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Group V by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Group V by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Group V by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Automotive Oil by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Industrial Oil by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metalworking Fluids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Metalworking Fluids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Metalworking Fluids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Greases by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Greases by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Base Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group

V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group I,

Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic

Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Oil,

Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and

Group V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group

I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil,

Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Base Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group

V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group I,

Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic

Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Oil,

Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Base Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group

V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group I,

Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic

Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Oil,

Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Base Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Base Oil by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and

Group V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group

I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil,

Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Base Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and

Group V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group

I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil,

Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Base Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and

Group V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group

I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil,

Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group

V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group I,

Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic

Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Oil,

Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Base Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group

V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group I,

Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic

Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive Oil,

Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group

V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group I,

Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Base

Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic

Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and

Group V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Base Oil by Type - Group

I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group II,

Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil,

Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Base Oil by Application -

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Base Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III,

Group IV and Group V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Base Oil by Type -

Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group

II, Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Base Oil by Application - Automotive Oil,

Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Base Oil by

Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil,

Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Base Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Base Oil by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Base Oil by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Base Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV

and Group V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Base Oil by Type -

Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and Group V Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group I, Group

II, Group III, Group IV and Group V for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Base Oil by Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil,

Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Base Oil by

Application - Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil,

Metalworking Fluids, Greases and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Base Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Metalworking

Fluids, Greases and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



AUSTRALIA

Base Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 122: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Base Oil by Type - Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and

Group V - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798031/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________