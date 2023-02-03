Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
3 February 2023

Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameMark Morcombe
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusCOO (PDMR)
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of US$0.01 each
b)Nature of the transactionRelease of Shares to participant - vesting under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants)
c)CurrencyGBP
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
Nil13 January 2023 - 12,603 shares

 

30 January 2023 – 77,358 shares
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume
 
  • Price
 

89,961

 

Nil
e)Date of the transaction13 January 2023 and 30 January 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

