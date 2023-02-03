Endeavour Mining plc
3 February 2023
Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Mark Morcombe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|COO (PDMR)
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Release of Shares to participant - vesting under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants)
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|Nil
|13 January 2023 - 12,603 shares
30 January 2023 – 77,358 shares
|Aggregated information
|
89,961
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 January 2023 and 30 January 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Attachment