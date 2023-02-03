Endeavour Mining plc

3 February 2023

Notification of transaction by

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Mark Morcombe

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status COO (PDMR)

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each

b) Nature of the transaction Release of Shares to participant - vesting under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants)

c) Currency GBP

d)







Price and volume



Price Volume

Nil 13 January 2023 - 12,603 shares







30 January 2023 – 77,358 shares

Aggregated information



Aggregated Volume Price



89,961







Nil

e) Date of the transaction 13 January 2023 and 30 January 2023