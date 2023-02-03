The global parenteral nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% during 2021-2027

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Parenteral Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06415607/?utm_source=GNW

Malnutrition is a growing concern that requires a parenteral nutrition supply. The major targeted population is hospitalized patients, preterm birth, cancer patient, and other diseases that demand parenteral nutrition and gives a boost to the market growth at the global market.



Parenteral nutrition is also called the intravenous administration of nutrition, which includes carbohydrates, proteins, fat, electrolytes, mineral, fat, vitamins, water, and other trace elements. Parenteral nutrition (PN) is used to deliver nutritional supply to patients who cannot tolerate enteral or oral nutrition delivery. There are two types of parenteral nutrition: total and partial parenteral. Depending on the patient’s conditions and nutritional health status, the patient can receive total or partial parenteral nutrition in healthcare settings.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Availability of Standardized and Commercial Parenteral Nutrition Solutions



• The increasing demand for personalized and commercial medicine in the healthcare industry is a growing trend addressed in recent years. The growing preference for standardized and commercial parenteral nutrition solutions gives a new shape to the parenteral nutrition market.



• Standardized parenteral nutrition products are convenient and flexible for healthcare services it can be given to patients without compounding in-house. Standardized and commercial parenteral nutrition products can be sourced as institution-specific standardized formulations, patient-specific customized, or commercially available products. The demand for standardized and commercial parenteral nutrition has been increasing in recent years due to beneficiaries associated with the products. These solutions offer several advantages to healthcare organizations, including stability & compatibility and minimal manipulation.



Increasing Targeted Patient Population



• Parenteral nutrition treats and manages various chronic conditions, malnourished patient populations, and emergency medical conditions. Worldwide, the increasing patient population drives the demand for nutritional support in healthcare services such as hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Globally, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the major factors that drive the significant demand for hospitalization where patients demand nutritional support due to the increasing illness or inability to meet the nutritional demand. On another side, the increasing poverty led to various medical conditions and demand for parenteral conditions.



• Cancer is one of the leading causes of death accounted for at the global level. In 2020, more than 18 million cancer cases were registered worldwide. Among cancer patients, malnutrition is a common condition that requires external nutrition support. Around 1.8 million people with cancer die just due to malnutrition. The higher prevalence of malnutrition among cancer patients drives the parenteral nutrition market growth.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Complications Associated with Parenteral Nutrition



Parenteral nutrition is a complex procedure to feed the external nutritional support for the patients. Most hospitalized patients receive parenteral nutrition due to the hospital’s associated malnutrition and medical condition. Both factors are challenging for parenteral nutrition delivery. The most vital complication of parenteral nutrition support is the failure to achieve the desired goals due to inadequate monitoring. Due to the higher risk of complications associated with parenteral nutrition, it is given less prominence than enteral nutrition, which hampers the parenteral nutrition market growth. The primary and major concerns related to parenteral nutrition are infection of the bloodstream from the atrophy of the digestive tract when it isn’t being used and IV catheter.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY NUTRIENTS

•

The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented into macronutrients, automated compounds, and micronutrients by the nutrient category. The macronutrients segment accounted for a 66.65% higher market share in the parenteral nutrition market and dominated the other segment in 2021. Macronutrients include lipids and amino acids. Lipids and amino acids are majorly used ingredients in parenteral nutrition solutions as energy-dese solutions and support body function and rapidly improve body physics. Lipids and amino acids are used in parenteral nutrition as per their characteristics in improving nutritional health through parenteral nutrition. Moreover, the maximum number of products available in the market by manufacturers and market players are based on macronutrients, which further accelerates the macronutrient segment growth.



• The global parenteral nutrition market by automated compounds was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2021. The advancement in automated compounds in parenteral nutrition recently becomes more popular in pediatric parenteral nutrition. Parenteral nutrition compounding is automated using volumetric pump systems in major hospitals and healthcare settings. In most US hospitals and healthcare settings, more than 65% of hospitals use automated compounding devices.



Segmentation by Nutrients



• Macronutrients

• Automated Compounds

• Micronutrients



INSIGHTS BY PATIENT TYPE



The parenteral nutrition market is segmented into the pediatric and adult segment by patient type. The pediatric segment accounts for a 55.05% major market share and is expected to dominate the adult segment during the forecast period. The significant number of the targeted preterm patient population, rising low birth weight concern, and malnutrition fuel the demand for parenteral nutrition supply over the adults. In addition, the advancement in trace elements and new products for pediatric parenteral nutrition accelerates segmental growth.



Segmentation by Patient Group



• Pediatric Patient Group

• Adult Patient Group



INSIGHTS BY INDICATION



• The global parenteral nutrition market is segmented into short-term and long-term segments by indication. The short-term segment dominates the market with a 55.41% higher share. Globally, the increasing prevalence of cancer, metabolic disorders, gut failure, and malnutrition significantly drive the demand for healthcare services and receiving parenteral nutrition.



• By long-term indication, the global parenteral nutrition market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2021. Long-term parenteral nutrition is a highly demanding medical nutrition therapy delivered through the intravenous route for a long time as per the patient’s requirement. With the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, patients go through several medications and treatments that impact the digestive system’s functional ability and demand for parenteral nutrition. The recovery from digestive system injury or surgery takes significant time to get normal health and drives the high demand for long-term parenteral nutrition supply.



Segmentation by Indication



• Short-Term

• Long-Term



INSIGHTS BY END USER



• The hospital segment accounted for a 47.57% share of the parenteral nutrition market in 2021 and dominated the end-user segment. The rising prevalence of malnutrition, diseases-related malnutrition, and hospital-associated malnutrition conditions significantly demand parenteral nutrition. Hospitals are a primary and well-established infrastructure for a longer stay if the patient suffers from any medical condition or procedure illness. Baxter, the leading industry player, stated that around 2 million approximated hospitals in the US involve in malnutrition prevalence.



• The global parenteral nutrition market by ambulatory care settings was valued at USD 3.13 billion in 2021. In the ambulatory care settings segment, clinics and external healthcare services are included. In developing countries or emerging markets, malnutrition poses a significant cost burden on patients. So patients looking to avoid long hospital stays opt for other healthcare settings. In such a scenario, clinics and ambulatory care settings play a vital role in parenteral nutrition deliveries. Clinical nutrition is a major part of healthcare services for patients suffering from chronic illness. Also, the high-cost burden in a hospital setting for parenteral nutrition deliveries and longer stays change the patient preference for care to ambulatory care settings.



Segmentation by End-users



• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Settings

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America dominates the global parenteral nutrition market accounting for an industry share of 41.05%. The factors that drive the industry growth in the region are the high research expenditure by the companies, government authorities, and private entities in the nutrition sector that give the region significant access to parenteral nutrition services. In addition, the high healthcare expenditure and acceptance of home parenteral and other nutrition therapies across the US anticipated higher parenteral nutrition market growth in the region.



• APAC’s parenteral nutrition market was valued at USD 2.09 billion in 2021. The region is a growing parenteral nutrition market with an increasingly aging population, research and development in clinical nutrition, and regional healthcare infrastructure growth. The prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, kidney failure, and cardiovascular diseases showed that the region’s highest patient population demands care services and drives the parenteral nutrition market.



Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o UK

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o South Arabia



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, JW Pharmaceutical, and Kelun Pharmaceuticals are some of the leading players in the parenteral nutrition market. These companies account for the higher market share and show high industry penetration by offering advanced and quality solutions. On the other hand, emerging industry players and new start-ups are trying to achieve a solid customer base and market expansion. The presence of emerging industry players positively influences the competition in the global parenteral nutrition market. The primary competition among the industry players accounted due to new product launches, emerging, and gold standard formulations.



Key Company Profiles



• Baxter

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Fresenius Kabi

• JW Pharmaceuticals

• Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceuticals



Other Prominent Vendors



• Aculife

• Albert David

• Amanta Healthcare

• American Reagent

• BML PARENTERAL DRUGS

• Caritas Healthcare

• Eurofarma

• EuroLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

• Farmoterapica

• Grifol

• ICU Medical

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical

• Soleo Health

• REVIV

• Pfizer

• Vifor Pharma



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the parenteral nutrition market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global parenteral nutrition market?

3. Which region holds the most prominent global parenteral nutrition market share?

4. Who are the key players in the global parenteral nutrition market?

5. What are the key driving factors for the growth of the parenteral nutrition market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06415607/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________