The global portable ultrasound market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% from 2022 to 2028

The introduction of portable ultrasound has a variety of applications in many emerging care settings such as critical care, emergency medicine, long-term care, ambulatory surgical settings, anesthesiology, musculoskeletal, and prehospital.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Demand for AI-Based Portable Ultrasound Device



• From telemedicine to vaccines to diagnostic imaging, the pandemic has produced a huge boom in medical technology. COVID-19 has created new demand for devices that diagnose and treat injuries, illnesses, and chronic conditions.

The focus is on AI-powered portable ultrasound, attracting notable investments and a lot of attraction. In 2021 alone, Exo has secured USD 220 million for its AI/ultrasound platform. Manufacturers of wearable ultrasound devices are integrating AI and machine learning into their products to recognize anatomy and provide instant body recognition. Clarius Mobile Health, for example, introduces the ability for handheld ultrasound systems to recognize body anatomy scanned by a physician automatically.

• AI-based solutions boost diagnostic precision and aid in decision-making, improving patient outcomes. For instance, applying deep learning to medical imaging can give patients a smooth, tailored experience throughout their care. The integration of AI into POCUS devices, with increased compactness and lower cost, is driving the wider adoption of these devices in the global portable ultrasound market.



Future Expansion of Care Settings



• When people need medical attention, whether a severe injury, a sudden illness, or a simple check-up, they receive varying attention. Some settings are more appropriate than others because some sites specialize in one type of care more than another. Ambulatory care is one of the most common facilities for receiving medical care, and various functions or levels of care can be provided at these locations. The term care setting symbolizes a broad range of services and places where healthcare occurs, including urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and other specialized outpatient services (e.g., chemotherapy, hemodialysis, podiatry, endoscopy, pain management clinic, and dentistry), and outpatient surgery centers. In addition, several healthcare services are offered in private offices or home settings.

• Prehospital point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) or portable ultrasound has the potential to improve patient outcomes, and the role of portable ultrasound was ranked among the top five research priorities in physician-delivered prehospital critical care in 2011. Expanding and proposed care settings can be a potential area for the portable ultrasound to explore. These expansions of care settings have a huge growth potential for the portable ultrasound market.

• Rising Adoption of Handheld Devices in Emergency Medicine

• Technological advances have introduced truly handheld ultrasound (HHU) into the point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) market. With smaller footprints, consumer-friendly interfaces, and decreased price points, the large enchantment of those devices is clear. However, as with maximum rising technology in healthcare, the arrival of HHU devices brings several clinical and educational potentials in addition to new challenges and complicated questions on managing patient data.



• The picture-generating technology between handhelds and conventional machines is comparable, with one exception. Conventional cart-primarily based ultrasound systems and maximum handhelds use piezoelectric crystal technology to create ultrasound images. However, the Butterfly Network Inc. product utilizes capacitive micromachined ultrasound transducers on complementary metal oxide semiconductors or CMUT-on-CMOS technology. CMUTs replace the traditional vibrating piezoelectric crystals with oscillating drums embedded in a single silicon chip, serving the same feature of converting electricity into sound waves.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The compact product accounts for the largest share of 85.37% in the global portable ultrasound market; the large share is attributed to its use in all medical specialties like medical imaging, musculoskeletal, cardiology, OB/GYN, vascular, urology, and internal medicine. These systems are acquainted with all the advanced features and technological advancements such as 4D, 5D, and color Doppler. These systems have Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM), allowing flexibility when connecting to picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). Technicians can also export patient data by DVD and USB media with an integrated DICOM viewer.



Koninklijke Philips has a wide range of compact ultrasounds and holds the second-highest share in the global portable ultrasound market. Some products from Koninklijke Philips are CX50 xMATRIX, Sparq, Affiniti 30, and Affiniti 50.



Segmentation by Product



• Compact

• Handheld



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global portable ultrasound market is segmented into general imaging, cardiovascular, OB/GYN, and others. In 2022, general imaging accounted for 34.87% of the global market share. General Imaging is the first category of ultrasound equipment and refers to ultrasound equipment that can provide imaging for general or most common types of diagnostic tests. General imaging portable ultrasound can provide images suitable for abdominal, musculoskeletal, vascular, and urology applications and small parts.



Radiologists and many other physicians either scan directly with a general imaging ultrasound machine or have a sonographer scan for them. Liver, scrotal, thyroid, pancreas, gallbladder, bladder, kidney, spleen, and hip scans are done using a general imaging portable ultrasound. Vendors like Philip, Esaote, and others offer a wide range of portable ultrasound devices used in general imaging. For instance, Esaote offers high-quality imaging with eHD Technology, Fusion Imaging, and Elaxto-Elastosonography Imaging and contrast media procedures available in compact ultrasound and exceptional performing portable units to diagnose.



Segmentation by Application



• General Imaging

• Cardiovascular

• OB/GYN

• Others



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



Hospitals are the largest end-user segment in the global portable ultrasound market, accounting for a share of 38.23%. Imaging developments in healthcare enable physicians to increase their productivity and improve efficiency. Incorporating portable ultrasound technologies in hospitals has increased over recent years. The prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as cancers, cardiovascular conditions, neurological diseases, respiratory diseases, and many other medical conditions, increases the work pressure on radiologists and departments with conventional ultrasound systems. The increased load of diseased patients requiring imaging activities compels hospital radiologists to adopt portable ultrasounds.



Segmentation by End-Users



• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• OB/GYN Clinics/Centers

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC constituted the highest share of 36.11% in the global portable ultrasound market in 2022. The region will likely witness large acceptance of portable ultrasound devices if quality healthcare is provided to large population segments. Chronic diseases, aging-related conditions, and maternal mortality are the main contributor to the growth of the portable ultrasound market in the region.



China and India are the two major revenue contributors in the regional market, as both countries have the presence of huge populations along with targeted patient demographics. The dominance of China in the global portable ultrasound market is mainly attributable to the presence of a large number of portable ultrasound manufacturers, a rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, awareness of advanced healthcare technologies, strong economic growth, and healthcare reforms.



Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Australia

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global portable ultrasound market is moderately dynamic, with a few international and several regional players offering a comprehensive range of portable ultrasounds. GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, Mindray, and Fujifilm SonoSite are the key players in the market. Several international players focus on developing innovative products equipped with advanced technologies, such as AI, to expand their product portfolio. Major companies focus on remaining competitive in the market with investments in R&D initiatives.



Key Company Profiles



• GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips

• Mindray

• FUJIFILM

• Canon Medical Systems

• Siemens Healthineers



Other Prominent Vendors



• DRAMINSKI

• Quantel Medical

• Healcerion

• Clarius

• Butterfly

• Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments

• MEDGYN PRODUCTS

• Viatom

• CHISON Medical Technologies

• Esaote

• Konica Minolta

• Dawei Medical

• Kaixin

• Promed Technology

• Fude Technology

• Sonoscanner

• BenQ Medical

• Meda

• The Prometheus Group

• Xuzhou RuishengChaoying Electronic Technology

• Swissray

• IMV

• E.I. Medical Imaging

• ASUSTeK Computer

• Samsung Healthcare

• CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

• Hologic

• Advanced Instrumentations



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the portable ultrasound market?

2. What is the growth rate of the portable ultrasound market?

3. Which are the key companies in the global portable ultrasound market?

4. Which region holds the most significant global portable ultrasound market share?

5. What are the rising trends in the portable ultrasound market?

