New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barrier Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798028/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Barrier Films Market to Reach $44.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Barrier Films estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Barrier Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- 3M Company

- Amcor Ltd.

- Bemis Co., Inc.

- Berry Global, Inc.

- Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

- Cosmo Films Ltd.

- Dupont Teijin Films

- Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der angewandten Forschung e.V.

- Glenroy, Inc.

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Huhtamaki Oyj

- Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

- Klockner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG

- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

- Mondi PLC

- ProAmpac

- Raven Industries, Inc.

- Sealed Air Corporation

- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

- Uflex Ltd.

- Vitriflex, Inc.

- Winpak Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798028/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Barrier Films: A Prelude

Barrier Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

US Barrier Films Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Barrier Films Market Demand Growth

Barrier Films Market Share by Application

Barrier Films for Flexible Packaging

Barrier Films in Food Industry Applications



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Barrier Films by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyamide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyamide by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Organic Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Organic Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Organic Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inorganic Oxide Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Inorganic Oxide Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic Oxide

Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Barrier Films Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyethylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polypropylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET /

BOPET by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for PET / BOPET by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for PET / BOPET by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Barrier Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET /

BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings,

Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Barrier Films by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET /

BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Barrier Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET /

BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Barrier Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET /

BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Barrier Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET /

BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Barrier Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET /

BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Barrier Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET /

BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET /

BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Barrier Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Barrier

Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET,

Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by Material -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings,

Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Barrier

Films by Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals,

Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Barrier Films by Application -

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET /

BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET /

BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Barrier Films by Material -

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene,

Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings,

Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide,

Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic

Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings and Other Materials for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Barrier Films by Application - Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Barrier Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Barrier Films by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Barrier Films by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Barrier Films

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Barrier Films by Material - Polyethylene, Polypropylene,

PET / BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide

Coatings and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Barrier Films by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798028/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________