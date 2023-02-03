New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aviation Connectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798022/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Aviation Connectors Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aviation Connectors estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fiber Optic Connectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PCB Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Aviation Connectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$878.9 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)
- Amphenol Corporation
- Bel Fuse, Inc.
- Carlisle Companies, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Esterline Technologies Corporation
- ITT Corporation
- Radiall SA
- Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Smiths Group PLC
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Aviation Connectors: Market Overview & Outlook
Aviation Connectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced Connector Designs Support Lightweight, Powerful, High
-Speed Aviation Electronics
Connection Speeds Continue to Soar
Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Interconnects
Versatile Connectors Set to Make Big Gains
Rising Deployments of UAS Augurs Well
Demand for Military Aircraft Connectors Remains Robust
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
