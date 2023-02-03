Saudi Arabia Portable Generator (Diesel, Gasoline, Natural Gas & LPG) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Portable Generator Market, By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline, Natural Gas & LPG), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial and Residential), By Power Rating, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Portable Generator market is anticipated to grow at a rate of an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The primary influencing factors for the Saudi Arabia Portable Generator market growth are the need for backup power during a power outage and the introduction of technologically advanced portable generators.



Portable generators produce electricity by running a gas-powered engine that turns an onboard alternator to generate electrical power. It consists of a machine that turns on a small turbine, which creates electricity up to a certain wattage level. The development of smart cities and green initiatives owing to the ongoing Vision 2030 creates the demand for the generation and distribution of electric supply.



Growing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Fuels Market Growth



The oil and gas industry is considered one of the major revenue-generating industries. The government of Saudi Arabia is trying to diversify the income sources to lower the dependence on the oil industry. Leading authorities are introducing several economic and infrastructure development plans, such as Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to boost the country's current financial status.

The uninterrupted power supply is considered a vital part responsible for the economic progress of a country. Power outage or interruption in the power supply affects a large number of ongoing activities, which may adversely impact the country's financial status.

Inadequate power supply hampers the normal functioning of the small and medium-sized enterprises and also for commercial spaces. The use of portable generators ensures the continuous electric supply, which is one of the major reasons for their substantial demand in the country.



Flourishing Construction Industry Drives the Market Growth



Leading authorities have allocated huge funds for the infrastructure development and introducing plans and initiatives which in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the construction industry. Development of the private sector and ongoing reforms Saudi Vision 2030, National Transformation Program 2025 are of the major contributing factors boosting the growth of the construction activities.

Ministry of Municipalities and Rural Affairs in Makkah have announced several construction projects including the Grand Mosque, King Abdullah Security Compounds, the Red Sea Project, Qiddiya entertainment city, King Salman Energy Park (Spark). Riyadh Rapid Bus Transit System, Jean Nouvel's Sharaan resort in Al-Ula and others which are significantly boosting the ongoing construction activities.

To support the ongoing construction activities, continuous power supply is required. Portable energy generator is employed to satisfy the growing needs of uninterrupted power supply at remote locations during the construction activities. Due to the implementation of the stringent regulations to minimize the harmful gas emissions is making the portable generator market players to introduce generators having lower greenhouse gas emissions.

