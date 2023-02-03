New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive RADAR Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797995/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive RADAR Market to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive RADAR estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 18.1% over the period 2022-2030. Short & Medium Range RADAR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Long Range RADAR segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.1% CAGR



The Automotive RADAR market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 15.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Analog Devices, Inc.

- Aptiv PLC

- Autoliv, Inc.

- Continental AG

- Denso Corporation

- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

- Infineon Technologies AG

- NXP Semiconductors NV

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Texas Instruments, Inc.

- Valeo SA

- ZF Friedrichshafen AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797995/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Product Overview

A Prelude to Automotive RADAR Market

Global Market Overview

Indian Market Overview

Europe

Automotive RADAR - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Vehicle Safety Regulations Drive the Adoption of

RADAR Technology

Concern over Automotive Safety Increases the usage of Radar-

Based Safety Systems

Technology Trends and Innovations

Rise in Premium Segment Vehicles Sales Demands the Usage of

ADAS Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long

Range RADAR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Long Range RADAR by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Short &

Medium Range RADAR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Short & Medium Range

RADAR by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adaptive Cruise Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Adaptive Cruise Control

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autonomous Emergency Braking by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Autonomous Emergency

Braking by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Forward Collision Warning System by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Forward Collision

Warning System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Blind Spot Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Blind Spot Detection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Automotive RADAR Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium Range

RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium

Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium Range

RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium Range

RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium

Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium

Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium

Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium Range

RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium Range

RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium Range

RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 60: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium

Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and

Long Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive

RADAR by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short &

Medium Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive

RADAR by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward

Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and

Long Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short &

Medium Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward

Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium

Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 78: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: India 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium Range

RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 80: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: India 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 82: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and

Long Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short &

Medium Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 84: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward

Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range

RADAR and Long Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise

Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency

Braking, Forward Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Detection

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 90: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and

Long Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short &

Medium Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 94: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward

Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 96: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium

Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 100: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium

Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 104: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long

Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short & Medium

Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 106: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise Control,

Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning System,

Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 107: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adaptive

Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications for

the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 108: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range

RADAR and Long Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for

Automotive RADAR by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Short & Medium Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive RADAR by Application - Adaptive Cruise

Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision

Warning System, Blind Spot Detection and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for

Automotive RADAR by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency

Braking, Forward Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Detection

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

Automotive RADAR Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 112: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 113: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 114: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive RADAR by Type - Short & Medium Range RADAR and

Long Range RADAR - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 115: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Automotive RADAR

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short &

Medium Range RADAR and Long Range RADAR for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 116: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797995/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________