United Kingdom Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2023-2027: Growing Health Concerns Toward Alcohol Consumption Drives Market Growth

United Kingdom non-alcoholic beverages market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to growing demands for alternative drinks against alcoholic beverages. Increasing concerns regarding aftereffects of excessive consumption of alcohol and growing demands for the drinks with minimum or zero alcohol concentration drives the growth of the United Kingdom non-alcoholic beverages market in the upcoming five years.

Changes in the consumer tastes and preferences and the likeness to consume convenience food and beverages together, also supports the growth of the United Kingdom non-alcoholic beverages market in the next five years.

During the pandemic months, consumption of alcohol increased too, although with the concerns toward alcohol abuse large portion of the population shifted toward consumption of non-alcoholic beverages thereby aiding the growth of the United Kingdom non-alcoholic beverages market in the future five years.



Growing Concerns Toward Alcohol Consumption Drives Market Growth



Rising instances of alcohol poisoning, alcohol abuse, and growing diseases like liver failure, kidney failures, and other chronic conditions drive the growth of the United Kingdom non-alcoholic beverages market in the next five years.

The population being concerned toward excessive alcohol consumption and deteriorating health due to such consumption have shifted significantly toward non-alcoholic beverages thereby aiding the growth of the United Kingdom non-alcoholic beverages market in the upcoming five years.



The consumption of non-alcoholic drinks have increased during the pandemic times and continue to increase in the future years too. Total consumption of non-Alcoholic drinks in the country in the year 2020, was over13.5 billion liters.

Although this consumption was 2.3% lesser than in the year 2019, the reason behind the decreased consumption can be hauled to increasing cases of diabetes. In such cases, no sugar drinks and beverages with no artificial sweeteners would gain demands and support the future growth of the United Kingdom non-alcoholic beverages market in the forecast years through 2027.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom non-alcoholic beverages market.

Danone Waters UK & Ireland Limited

Heineken UK Limited

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

Pepsico Inc.

Nestle UK

Attitude Drinks Inc.

Livewire Ltd

DyDo Drinco UK

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Product Type:

Carbonated

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Functional/Energy & Sports Drinks

Others

Non-Carbonated

Bottled Water

Fruit Juices & Flavored Drinks

Others

United Kingdom Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Packaging Type:

Bottle

Cans

Others

United Kingdom Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Pack Size:

Below 250ml

250ml-1L

Above 1L

United Kingdom Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Distribution Channel:

Department Store

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

United Kingdom Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

