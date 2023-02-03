New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Paints Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797991/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Paints Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Paints estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. E-Coat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Primer segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Automotive Paints market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Product Overview

Automotive Coating Processes

Automotive Paints - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Paints: Color Trends

Global Automotive Market Color Trends by Region: 2018

A Review of New Paint and Coating Technologies

Industry Centers Focus on Eco Friendly Paints

Innovative Automotive Paints and Coatings Developments

Evolution of Automated Painting Process

Rise in Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Accelerate Demand for

Automotive Paints

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger vehicle Market:

2015-2030

Global Electric Vehicle Production: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Innovations in Curing Technology

A Peek into Paint Shop Advancements

Manufacturers Opt for Sustainable Environment at Paint Shops

Industry Attempts New Tests for Automotive Paints

Growing Demand for SUVs and Luxury Cars Augurs Well for

Automotive Paints Market

Color-Changing Pigments Gain Interest

Self-Healing Paints Attract Attention as an Effective Medium to

Minimize Maintenance Costs

Cooling Paint Technologies - Another Area of Interest

Global Automotive Industry Outlook and Opportunities

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

Global Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook

Global Light Vehicle Production Estimates and Forecasts

(in Million Units) : 2010-2026

Global Light Vehicle Production Share Analysis by Segment :

2018 & 2026

Rise in SUV Sales to Boost Opportunities



