Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Films Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Films estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tinting Films, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wrap Films segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Automotive Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- 3M Company
- ADS Window Films Ltd.
- Aegis Films
- Allpro Window Films Inc.
- Arlon Graphics, LLC.
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material Co., Ltd.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Ergis Group
- FOLIATEC Bohm GmbH & Co. Vertriebs KG
- Garware Polyester Ltd.
- Geoshield Window Film
- Global Window Films
- Hexis S.A.
- Johnson Window Films, Inc.
- Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd.
- Lintec Corporation
- Madico, Inc.
- Maxpro Window Films
- Nexfil Co, Ltd.
- Prestige Film Technologies Inc.
- RENOLIT SE
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
- XPEL Technologies Corp
- Zeofilms
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Films: An Overview
Window Films Segment to be the Largest Segment, by Film Type
Light Commercial Vehicles to Witness Fastest Growth
Passenger Cars: Dominating the Market
North America: Largest Regional Market for Automotive Films
Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market
Automotive Wrap Films: An Insight
Automotive Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Global Automotive Paint Protection Films Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Automotive Wrap Film Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalated Demand for Solar Protection Films to Propel the
Market for Automotive Films
Market for Automotive Wrap Film Advertisements Gains Momentum
Rise in Automotive Production Globally Drives the Market for
Auto Films
Environmental Benefits Combined with Increased Safety Concerns
to Drive the Market Forward
Regulations related to Visible Light Transmission (VLT) and
Stringent Government Laws Stalls the Market Growth
Market on a Consolidation Spree
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Films: An Introduction
Uses
Primary Properties
Regulations for Automotive Use
Certification and Standards
Types of Auto Window Tinting
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
