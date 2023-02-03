New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Drivetrain Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797972/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Drivetrain Market to Reach $265.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Drivetrain estimated at US$185.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$265.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Front Wheel Drive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$134.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rear Wheel Drive segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Automotive Drivetrain market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

- BorgWarner, Inc.

- Dana, Inc.

- GKN PLC

- JTEKT Corporation

- Magna International, Inc.

- Schaeffler AG

- Showa Corporation

- ZF Friedrichshafen AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797972/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Drivetrain - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stable Automobile Production Trends Steers Market Growth

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Robust Automotive Outlook in Asia Pacific Augments Market

Opportunities

Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives

Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population & Spending

(In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018

Steady Global Demand for Heavy Commercial Vehicles Influences

Market Prospects for Drivetrain Components

Heavy Trucks Production Volume (in Units) in Asia Pacific

Region by Country (2018)

US Class 8 Truck Sales (In Thousands) for the Years 2016, 2018 &

2021

Rising Prominence of Vehicle Lightweighting Heightens Demand

for Lightweight Drive Shafts

Carbon Fiber Drive Shafts Gain Traction in High End Variants

Expanding Use of Carbon Composites in Automotive Applications

Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Carbon Fiber Drive

Shafts: Global Carbon Composites Demand (In Thousand Tons) in

Automotive Industry for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Emerging Demand for SUVs & AWD Cars Present Untapped Growth

Potential

With Multiple Shafts Used in All Wheel Drive Vehicles, the

Robust Outlook for SUV Sales to Benefit Growth in the Market:

Global Sales of SUVs (In Million) for the Years 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021

Strong Global Penetration of SUVs at 34% Corroborates the

Healthy Outlook for SUV Sales: Global Penetration of SUVs (In

%) by Country for the Year 2019

Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles to Unlock New

Revenue Opportunities

Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In Million) for the Years 2020,

2025 & 2030

Growing Demand for Electric Buses Driven by Strong Government

Initiatives to Improve Public Transportation Networks Promises

Market Opportunities for Electric Axles: Global Municipal

Electric Buses Fleet (In Units) by Geographic Region/Country

for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

All-Wheel Drive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for All-Wheel Drive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for All-Wheel Drive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear

Wheel Drive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rear Wheel Drive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Rear Wheel Drive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Front Wheel Drive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Front Wheel Drive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Front Wheel Drive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Automotive Drivetrain Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Light Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Light Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Light Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive Drivetrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Automotive Drivetrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Automotive Drivetrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Automotive Drivetrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Automotive Drivetrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Automotive Drivetrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Drivetrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by Drive

Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive,

Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive

and All-Wheel Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Drivetrain by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial

Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Drivetrain by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Automotive Drivetrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Drivetrain by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Drivetrain by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Drivetrain by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive,

Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive

and All-Wheel Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Drivetrain by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive

Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial

Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Drivetrain by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Automotive Drivetrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and

All-Wheel Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Drivetrain by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain

by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Drivetrain by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Automotive Drivetrain Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Drivetrain by Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear

Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Automotive Drivetrain by

Drive Type - Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel

Drive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Drivetrain

by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Front

Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797972/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________