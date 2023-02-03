Global Moist Wound Dressings Market Is Expected to Generate $6.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Moist Wound Dressings Market garnered $4.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $6.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The moist wound dressings industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as new and innovative technologies are being developed and incorporated into moist wound dressings, such as nanotechnology, which is helping to improve the effectiveness and comfort of these products, the rise of telemedicine is leading to an increase in remote wound care management, which is expected to drive demand for moist wound dressings. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease is expected to drive demand for moist wound dressings, as these conditions can increase the risk of wound development and slow wound healing.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $6.8 billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Product, Application, End Use, and Region. Drivers The latest advancements in the moist wound dressings market such as the use of non-medicated dressings based on alginates and hydrocolloids which are present in the form of film, gel, and laminar foam Opportunities Acquisitions and partnerships by key players Restraints Limited speed of data transmission and delayed delivery rates due to the relatively slow speed of sound in water

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global moist wound dressings market, owing to a significant impact on the ability of healthcare systems to provide curative and preventive services, especially to the most vulnerable populations.

During the pandemic, the number of hospital admissions to wound treatment centers in Italy decreased significantly because only emergencies, such as severe infections or wound hemorrhagic complications, were permitted in the hospitals.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global moist wound dressings market based on Product, Application, End Use, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the foam dressings segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global moist wound dressings market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hydrogel dressings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the surgical and traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around one-fourth of the global moist wound dressings market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the diabetic foot ulcers segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global moist wound dressings market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the home healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global moist wound dressings market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global moist wound dressings market analyzed in the research include 3M, Smith+Nephew, Convatec Inc., Coloplast Group, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, B. Braun SE, INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES (DERMA SCIENCES).

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global moist wound dressings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

