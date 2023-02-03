Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces RECCE® Trademark Registered in Hong Kong, Strengthening Global IP Portfolio

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) (the Company), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced that it has been issued a trademark for RECCE® by the Trade Marks Registry Intellectual Property Department in Hong Kong. This newly registered trademark strengthens the Company’s global intellectual property (IP) portfolio.



The Company has been issued Hong Kong Trademark No. 306020153 and has been classified under Class 5 for antibiotics, antibiotics for human use and pharmaceutical preparations, namely mixed antibiotic preparations.

“With patents in Hong Kong for RECCE® anti-infectives in place out to 2037, we now celebrate further exclusivity through the trademark registration of RECCE®,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals.



The pharmaceutical market in Hong Kong is valued at $2.3 billion, with rising demand for chronic disease treatment.1 Data presented by the Hospital Authority of Hong Kong shows a proportionally high level of anti-microbial resistance in both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Cephalosporin-resistant and Fluoroquinolone-resistant Escherichia coli, in Hong Kong relative to other countries.2

RECCE® is also registered in the biggest pharmaceutical markets in the world such as Australia, Europe, Japan, China and the U.S.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a new class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

