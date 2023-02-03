Tactile Printing Market will worth USD 2517.7 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Tactile Printing Market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Tactile Printing Market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the application, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Tactile Printing Market are Altix; Konica Minolta, Inc.; Sturdy Print & Design Ltd; Rink Printing Company; American Thermoform; Index Braille; Canon Inc; ViewPlus Technologies Inc; Kanematsu USA; and Roland DG Corporation. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Tactile Printing Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Tactile printing is used in a variety of ways by the pharmaceutical, medical packaging, human services, health science, agricultural, and other industries. The market for tactile printing is mostly driven by the growing use of this technique in packaging, security, secure documents, labelling, and mapping. As a result of growing investments in Braille printing technology in response to the rising demand for personalised goods like Braille-printed games, wristbands, musical cards, pins, switches, visiting cards, place labels, stickers, greeting cards, and calculators, the market for tactile printing is also growing. Due to the fact that many countries place a high emphasis on increasing the employment of people with visual impairments, the Braille printing industry is providing significant opportunities to tactile printing market players. The substrates used in tactile printing include paper, stiff polymers, plastic films, and other materials. The surface of the substrate is then augmented with features using a range of techniques. These include pressing, plating, layering inks, embossing, and the use of particular sheets designed to selectively expand and produce a texture. Tactile printing has several applications in the medical packaging, human services, health science, agriculture, and other sectors of the economy. Games, wristbands, musical cards, pins, switches, visiting cards, place labels, stickers, greeting cards, and calculators all use tactile printing, as do Braille printing technologies.

Scope of Tactile printing market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Application, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Braille Plus, Tactilegraphics, NBP, PIA, Braille Works, Brailler, Lowvision, Indexbraille, AFB (American Foundation for Blind), Braigo Labs, Nia Technologies, O-Film Tech, American Thermoform, Konica Minolta Group, Canon Inc., ViewPlus Technologies Inc., Roland DG, and Altix. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The packaging & labels segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is secure documentation, packaging & labels, and tactile graphics. The packaging & labels segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. When other forms of treatment for depression have failed, Tactile printing is primarily employed in packing and labelling procedures across a range of industry verticals. It helps companies draw in a wider customer base. Tactile printed packaging and labelling is also helpful for people who are blind or visually impaired. Businesses who use tactile printing for stylish packaging decoration and presentation get an advantage.

The industrial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is industrial, braille users, and government & defense. The industrial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Numerous domestic and international brands are present in the worldwide sector. The research profiles key players in the global tactile printing technology industry. The marketing, human services, health sciences, and agriculture industries now provide more employment opportunities for those with vision impairments.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Tactile printing include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The region is anticipated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period due to growing government support, particularly in the US, for the creation of tactile maps and other associated technologies for people with physical disabilities.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's tactile printing market size was valued at USD 102.01 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 190.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The Tactile and apparel industry is also anticipated to benefit from investments in inventories, such as shuttle-less looms and capacity increases to produce high-quality materials.

China

China’s tactile printing market size was valued at USD 136.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 258.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030. China is one of the major producers and exporters of Tactiles. Investments in inventories, such as shuttle-less looms and capacity expansions to create high-quality fabrics, are also expected to assist the Tactile and apparel business.

India

IIndia's tactile printing market size was valued at USD 105.01 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 197.26 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. Soft signage for building and store window displays, retail settings, and other points of sale can be very beneficial for large-format Tactile printers and print service providers.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the Tactile printing market is mainly driven by the rise in investments by the government.

