Tristan Tahmaseb Named a 2023 M&A Investment Banking Business Development Professional to Watch

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saint Louis, MO, February 2023 – ButcherJoseph & Co. ("ButcherJoseph" or the "Firm") congratulates Tristan Tahmaseb on being named a 2023 M&A Business Development Professional to Watch by Middle Market Growth magazine in its Middle Market DealMaker 2023 Winter Edition .

Tristan was selected as one of 10 investment banking professionals receiving this prestigious award, curated by Middle Market DealMaker editors based on more than 270 nominations from the ACG dealmaking community.

“We selected 10 investment bankers who represent the diversity of the profession and who stood out based on their professional achievements in 2022 and the volume of nominations they received,” according to Middle Market Magazine. “The investment bankers on this year’s list are notable for the meaningful relationships they’ve built with private equity sponsors and business founders; their success elevating their firms’ brands; and an impressive track records of closing deals.”

“This is a testament to Tristan’s hard work and dedication to our clients along with our Firm’s commitment to hiring and retaining the best young M&A professionals in the industry,” stated ButcherJoseph & Co . Managing Partner Keith Butcher . “On behalf of our entire Firm, we are extremely proud of Tristan and his accomplishments and look forward to his continued success in providing our clients with world-class dealmaking services and exceptional outcomes.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPs , mergers and acquisitions , private capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our industry recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence Chicago, IL; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, PA; Miami, FL; Palm Beach, FL; Charlotte, NC; Scottsdale, AZ; and Nashville, TN.

About Middle Market Growth

Middle Market Growth is the official publication of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), and includes a print magazine, website, weekly e-newsletter and daily newsfeed. MMG keeps more than 90,000 middle-market dealmaking professionals up to date on news, trends, best practices and thought leadership.

###