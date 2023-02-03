New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797970/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market to Reach $44 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools estimated at US$32.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wheel Alignment Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Exhaust Gas Analyzer segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)
- ACTIA Group
- ACTIA Group
- Avl List GmbH
- Continental AG
- Delphi Auto Parts
- Denso Corporation
- Hickok Waekon LLC
- KPIT Technologies Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SGS SA
- Siemens AG
- Snap-on, Inc.
- Softing AG
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Critical to Vehicle Health
Monitoring
Monitoring
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stable Automobile Production Trends Steers Market Growth
Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Growing Complexity and Proportion of In-Vehicle Electronics in
Modern Automobiles Increases Need for Diagnostic Scan Tools
Explosion of Electronic Components in Modern Automobiles Driven
by Vehicular Safety Extends Market Opportunities: Average Cost
of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) for the Years 2020, 2025 &
2030
Global Automotive Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Stringent Exhaust Emission Norms to Reduce Carbon Footprint in
Automotive Sector Benefits Demand
Global Overview of Emissions Legislation for Light Duty
Vehicles for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2027
Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target
(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the
Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Robust Automotive Outlook in Asia Pacific Augments Market
Opportunities
Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives
Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population & Spending
(In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-
Pacific by Country for the Year 2018
Increasing Number of Automotive Workshops to Meet Rising
Automobile Sales Influence Market Prospects
Total Number of Auto Repair and Maintenance Workshops in the US
for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Rising Trend of Remote Vehicle Diagnostics Gains Traction
With a Single Modern Luxury Car Incorporating up to 150 ECUs,
Rising Sales of Luxury Vehicles Expands Demand: Global Luxury
Car Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
US Class 8 Truck Sales (In Thousands) for the Years 2016, 2018 &
2021
Emergence of Autonomous Driving and Rising Electrification of
Vehicles Unfurls New Revenue Opportunities
Rise of Shared Mobility Trend Bodes Well for Future Market
Expansion
Prohibitive Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Scan Equipment
Restricts Market Growth
