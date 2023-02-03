New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797970/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market to Reach $44 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools estimated at US$32.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Wheel Alignment Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Exhaust Gas Analyzer segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Critical to Vehicle Health

Monitoring

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stable Automobile Production Trends Steers Market Growth

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Growing Complexity and Proportion of In-Vehicle Electronics in

Modern Automobiles Increases Need for Diagnostic Scan Tools

Explosion of Electronic Components in Modern Automobiles Driven

by Vehicular Safety Extends Market Opportunities: Average Cost

of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) for the Years 2020, 2025 &

2030

Global Automotive Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Stringent Exhaust Emission Norms to Reduce Carbon Footprint in

Automotive Sector Benefits Demand

Global Overview of Emissions Legislation for Light Duty

Vehicles for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2027

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target

(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the

Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Robust Automotive Outlook in Asia Pacific Augments Market

Opportunities

Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives

Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population & Spending

(In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018

Increasing Number of Automotive Workshops to Meet Rising

Automobile Sales Influence Market Prospects

Total Number of Auto Repair and Maintenance Workshops in the US

for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Rising Trend of Remote Vehicle Diagnostics Gains Traction

With a Single Modern Luxury Car Incorporating up to 150 ECUs,

Rising Sales of Luxury Vehicles Expands Demand: Global Luxury

Car Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

US Class 8 Truck Sales (In Thousands) for the Years 2016, 2018 &

2021

Emergence of Autonomous Driving and Rising Electrification of

Vehicles Unfurls New Revenue Opportunities

Rise of Shared Mobility Trend Bodes Well for Future Market

Expansion

Prohibitive Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Scan Equipment

Restricts Market Growth



