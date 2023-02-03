New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797968/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Composites Market to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Composites estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Automotive Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)

- Continental Structural Plastics, Inc.

- Gurit Holding AG

- Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

- Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc.

- SGL Group - The Carbon Company

- Solvay SA

- Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

- Toray Industries, Inc.

- UFP Technologies, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Automotive Composites - Emerging Role in Evolving Automotive

Market

Marke

Automotive Exterior Parts Lead Market Growth in Application

Segment

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Vehicle Lightweighting and Fuel Economy Steers

Market Expansion

Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by

CAFE Standards for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Compliance with Tighter Emissions Standards Dependent on

Vehicle Weight Strengthens Demand

Pressing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint in Automotive Sector

to Benefit Demand in the Market: Global CO2 Emissions:

Percentage (In %) Breakdown by Sector (2018)

Global Overview of Emissions Legislation for Light Duty

Vehicles for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2027

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target

(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the

Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Stable Automobile Production Trends to Significantly Benefit

Growth Prospects

Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production

Drives Demand in the Market: Global Light Vehicle Production

(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022

Robust Automobile Production Outlook in Asia Pacific Widens Demand

Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives

Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population & Spending

(In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018

Emergence of Green Mobility Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities

Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In Million) for the Years 2020,

2025 & 2030

Expanding Application Areas Extends Demand for Carbon Fiber

Composites

Global Carbon Composites Demand (In Thousand Tons) in

Automotive Industry for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Technological Advancements and Products Innovations Fuel

Healthy Demand in the Market

Expanding Presence of Composite Components in Heavy Duty Vehicles

Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities

for Automotive Composites: Heavy Trucks Production Volume

(in Units) in Asia Pacific Region by Country (2018)

US Class 3-8 Truck Sales (In 1,000s) for the Years 2017, 2019 &

2021

Increasing Expansion Activities and Collaborations Critical to

Future Growth

Cost Barriers and Slower Production Cycles Overshadow Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

