Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Composites Market to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Composites estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Automotive Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Automotive Composites - Emerging Role in Evolving Automotive
Market
Automotive Exterior Parts Lead Market Growth in Application
Segment
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Vehicle Lightweighting and Fuel Economy Steers
Market Expansion
Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by
CAFE Standards for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Compliance with Tighter Emissions Standards Dependent on
Vehicle Weight Strengthens Demand
Pressing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint in Automotive Sector
to Benefit Demand in the Market: Global CO2 Emissions:
Percentage (In %) Breakdown by Sector (2018)
Global Overview of Emissions Legislation for Light Duty
Vehicles for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2027
Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target
(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the
Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Stable Automobile Production Trends to Significantly Benefit
Growth Prospects
Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production
Drives Demand in the Market: Global Light Vehicle Production
(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years
2017, 2019, 2022
Robust Automobile Production Outlook in Asia Pacific Widens Demand
Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives
Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population & Spending
(In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-
Pacific by Country for the Year 2018
Emergence of Green Mobility Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities
Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In Million) for the Years 2020,
2025 & 2030
Expanding Application Areas Extends Demand for Carbon Fiber
Composites
Global Carbon Composites Demand (In Thousand Tons) in
Automotive Industry for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Technological Advancements and Products Innovations Fuel
Healthy Demand in the Market
Expanding Presence of Composite Components in Heavy Duty Vehicles
Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities
for Automotive Composites: Heavy Trucks Production Volume
(in Units) in Asia Pacific Region by Country (2018)
US Class 3-8 Truck Sales (In 1,000s) for the Years 2017, 2019 &
2021
Increasing Expansion Activities and Collaborations Critical to
Future Growth
Cost Barriers and Slower Production Cycles Overshadow Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
