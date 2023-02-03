New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Balance Shaft Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797961/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Balance Shaft estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inline 3-Cylinder Engine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Automotive Balance Shaft market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Engine Power Components, Inc.

- Metaldyne LLC

- Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.

- Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd.

- Otics Corporation

- SHW AG

- SKF Group

- Tfo Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Balance Shaft - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Sales Volume of Vehicles Equipped with Inline-4 Cylinder

Engine Steers Market Expansion

Rising Share of 4-Cylinder Engines to Benefit Market Growth:

Percentage Breakdown (In %) of US Vehicle Sales by Cylinder

Group for the Years 2017, 2018 & 2019

Performance Benefits of Balance Shafts Critical to Reducing

Engine NvH Levels

Stable Automobile Production Trends Bodes Well for Market Growth

Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production

Drives Demand in the Market: Global Light Vehicle Production

(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022

Steadily Expanding Automobile Production in Asia Pacific Fuels

Substantial Demand

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle

Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:

Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018

Tightening Emissions Regulations and Growing Focus on Fuel

Efficiency Boosts Market Prospects

Pressing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint in Automotive Sector

to Benefit Demand in the Market: Percentage (In %) Breakdown

of US Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Sector (2018)

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage (In %) Breakdown by Sector (2018)

Innovations in Balance Shaft Designs and Materials Crucial to

Market Growth

Expanding SUV Sales and Rising Penetration of Electric Vehicles

to Challenge Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Automotive Balance Shaft Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inline 4-Cylinder Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Inline 4-Cylinder Engine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Inline 4-Cylinder Engine

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inline 3-Cylinder Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Inline 3-Cylinder Engine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Inline 3-Cylinder

Engine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for V6

Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for V6 Engine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for V6 Engine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inline 5-Cylinder Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Inline 5-Cylinder Engine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Inline 5-Cylinder

Engine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Forging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Forging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Forging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Casting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Casting by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Light Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Light Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Light Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automotive Balance Shaft Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder

Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and Inline

5-Cylinder Engine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder

Engine, V6 Engine and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inline

4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and

Inline 5-Cylinder Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Forging and

Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

Manufacturing Process - Forging and Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Forging and Casting for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance Shaft

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder

Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and Inline

5-Cylinder Engine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder

Engine, V6 Engine and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine

and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Forging and

Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Manufacturing Process - Forging and Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Forging and Casting for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Automotive Balance Shaft Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder

Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and Inline

5-Cylinder Engine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder

Engine, V6 Engine and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine

and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Forging and

Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

Manufacturing Process - Forging and Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Forging and Casting for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Automotive Balance Shaft Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder

Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and Inline

5-Cylinder Engine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder

Engine, V6 Engine and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine

and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Forging and

Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

Manufacturing Process - Forging and Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Forging and Casting for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Automotive Balance Shaft Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder

Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and Inline

5-Cylinder Engine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder

Engine, V6 Engine and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine

and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Forging and

Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Manufacturing Process - Forging and Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Forging and Casting for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Automotive Balance Shaft Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder

Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and Inline

5-Cylinder Engine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder

Engine, V6 Engine and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine

and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Forging and

Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Manufacturing Process - Forging and Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Forging and Casting for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Automotive Balance Shaft Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder

Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and Inline

5-Cylinder Engine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder

Engine, V6 Engine and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine

and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Forging and

Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Manufacturing Process - Forging and Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Forging and Casting for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder

Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and Inline

5-Cylinder Engine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder

Engine, V6 Engine and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine

and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Forging and

Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Manufacturing Process - Forging and Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Forging and Casting for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft

by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance

Shaft by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Balance Shaft Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder

Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and Inline

5-Cylinder Engine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder

Engine, V6 Engine and Inline 5-Cylinder Engine Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Engine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inline

4-Cylinder Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and

Inline 5-Cylinder Engine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Manufacturing Process - Forging and

Casting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

Manufacturing Process - Forging and Casting Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance Shaft

by Manufacturing Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Forging and Casting for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Balance Shaft

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Balance Shaft by Engine Type - Inline 4-Cylinder

Engine, Inline 3-Cylinder Engine, V6 Engine and Inline

5-Cylinder Engine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Balance Shaft



