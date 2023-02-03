New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Test Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797949/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automated Test Equipment Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automated Test Equipment estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Industrial PCs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handlers / Probers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Automated Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 158 Featured)
- Advantest Corporation
- Aeroflex USA, Inc.
- Astronics Corporation
- Chroma ATE, Inc.
- National Instruments Corporation
- Roos Instruments, Inc.
- SPEA SpA
- STAr Technologies, Inc.
- Xcerra Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automated Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Global Automated Test Equipment Market Witnessing Significant
Growth
Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors Display Positive
Influence on the Automated Test Equipment Market
Consumer Electronics Sector Driving Growth in ATE Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Adoption of Wireless Technologies in Automotive Industry - A
Major Trend
Semiconductor ATE Driven by Demand from Consumer, Computing,
and Communication Markets
Demand for Mobile Automated Solutions Driving Growth in
Automated Test Equipment Market
Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices - Key to Growth in ATE
Market
High Demand for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment
Increasing Adoption of System-on-Chip to Drive the Market Growth
Defense - A Key End-Use Industry Playing Major Role
Teradyne Releases UltraSerial60G to Expand UltraFLEX Platform
Capabilities
Unigraf Introduces UCD-240 USB-C Test Automation Tool
QIAGEN and DiaSorin Launch QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Technology
Teradyne Acquires Lemsys
NI Partners Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G New Radio:
(NR) Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
