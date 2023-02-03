New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Test Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797949/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automated Test Equipment Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automated Test Equipment estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Industrial PCs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handlers / Probers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Automated Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.



- Advantest Corporation

- Aeroflex USA, Inc.

- Astronics Corporation

- Chroma ATE, Inc.

- National Instruments Corporation

- Roos Instruments, Inc.

- SPEA SpA

- STAr Technologies, Inc.

- Xcerra Corporation





Global Automated Test Equipment Market Witnessing Significant

Growth

Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors Display Positive

Influence on the Automated Test Equipment Market

Consumer Electronics Sector Driving Growth in ATE Market



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Wireless Technologies in Automotive Industry - A

Major Trend

Semiconductor ATE Driven by Demand from Consumer, Computing,

and Communication Markets

Demand for Mobile Automated Solutions Driving Growth in

Automated Test Equipment Market

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices - Key to Growth in ATE

Market

High Demand for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment

Increasing Adoption of System-on-Chip to Drive the Market Growth

Defense - A Key End-Use Industry Playing Major Role

Teradyne Releases UltraSerial60G to Expand UltraFLEX Platform

Capabilities

Unigraf Introduces UCD-240 USB-C Test Automation Tool

QIAGEN and DiaSorin Launch QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Technology

Teradyne Acquires Lemsys

NI Partners Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G New Radio:

(NR) Devices



