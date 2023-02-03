Enigmatic Smile launch India’s first ever card-linked-offers app – NDTV Big Bonus.

Mumbai, India, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shortly after announcing their ground-breaking technology partnerships with both Pine Labs and Innoviti, Enigmatic Smile has today announced its first major distribution partner, NDTV.





“NDTVConvergence is one of India’s leading platforms for online news. With 200 million monthly unique viewers, NDTV is in a unique and powerful position to begin scaling card-linked offers in India with us,” said BishSmeir, CEO of Enigmatic Smile.

“The first mover advantage of this partnership with Enigmatic Smile cannot be underestimated,” said Nikunj Khanna, Senior Vice President – Strategic Alliance, NDTV Convergence. “In Europe and America, card-linked offers are already the most preferred route for retailers who wish to reach their consumers. We are excited to partner with Enigmatic Smile in bringing this brand-newtech to our readers, via NDTV Big Bonus.”

Adv. Subash Manuel, Director of Enigmatic Smile India, said, “The way NDTV Big Bonus works is simple. All NDTV users can download NDTV Big Bonus, register an account and link any of their bank cards. The uniqueness of this product is that NDTV Big Bonus currently supports all VISA, Mastercard and Rupay cards. Users never have to think about which card they have to pay with to earn rewards. We’ll be adding more networks soon.”

Chandra Bhushan, Country Head of Enigmatic Smile India, added, “Enigmatic Smile is a PCI Level 1 QSA accessed Service Provider. This means that registering cards is bank-gradesecure. Downloading the app is completely free, but when a card is registered,69 INR is deducted asa verification fee.This process helps us to confirm the card is live and legitimate, in order to avoid fraudulent actors. At the same moment,69 vINR is instantly re-credited to your NDTV Big Bonus ecosystem balance, so once you’ve redeemed the 69 vINRat any of our participating retailers, registration was essentially free.”

Nikunj Khanna continued, “Once registered on NDTV Big Bonus, you can grow your ecosystem balance in two easy ways. (1) On an unlimited number of occasions, when you buy yourself, or others, instant gift cards, you’ll instantly receive 5%cashback. (2) Over the next few months, as our teams add more, and more, card-linked offers to the app, you won’t have to do anything to be rewarded. You’ll simply receive a message post-purchase, showing how much reward you collected whenever you use one of your registered cards to pay. You can use your growing balance to discount any gift cards within the app, or discount your purchase in retailers where in-store redemption is enabled.”

Attracting new customers, whilst engaging and retaining existing customers, is becoming increasingly complicated for retailers. Card-linked offers and Enigmatic Smile’s Single.id product simplifies everything across schemes, banks, wallets, payment methods and more, helping retailers reach their actual customers, instead of cards.

“We see completely frictionless rewards as something India is ready to get behind.Tech-savvy savers can simply sign up, link their payment cards once, and start collecting rewards and never miss out again. It couldn’t be easier,” said Nikunj Khanna.

Enigmatic Smile is a rapidly expanding Reward Tech organisation, focused on decentralising, and defragmenting the broken payment-linked rewards industry. ES technology already integrates 27 financial services organisations that together process POS transactions for up to 90% of the world’s merchants.

New Delhi Television is, and has been for more than a quarter century, a pioneer in India’s news television and digital journalism. It is today the most watched, credible, and respected news network in India and a leader in Internet space. NDTV is rated as India’s most trusted Brand in English News by TRA Brand Trust report and its flagship website - ndtv.com – is India’s number 1 destination for general news.

