Global Probiotics Business Market Report 2023: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness

Global Probiotics Market to Reach $91.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Probiotics estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Bacteria, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$70.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Probiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|283
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$59.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$91.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Probiotics: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness
- Recent Market Activity
- Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive Widespread Adoption
- Select Probiotic Bacteria and their Area of Benefit
- Growing Prominence of Functional Foods in Effective Maintenance of General Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Biopolymers for Stabilization of Probiotics in Foods
- Sales of Mood Enhancing and Brain Health Probiotic Food Products Gain Momentum
- Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health Related Food & Drinks
- Global Market Outlook
- Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits Offered by Probiotics Drive Strong Growth in the Developed Markets
- Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
- Probiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and Probiotics' Potential in Managing Various Health Conditions Drive Strong Market Growth
- Probiotics: A Step towards Better Nutraceuticals
- Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal Complaints
- Hay Fever Treatment
- Allergy Prevention
- Lowering Side Effects of Antibiotics
- Benefits of Psychobiotics
- Reducing Risk of Heart Diseases
- Significance in Bone Health
- Improves Oral Health
- IrriTable Bowel Syndrome Treatment
- Reduces Bloating
- Common Cold
- Sore Throats Sepsis
- Celiac Disease Microbiome
- Women's Health, Pregnancy and Breast Feeding
- Sepsis in Pre-term Infants
- Alleviation of Depressive Symptoms Associated with MDD
- Probiotics: Vital to Endure Chemotherapy?
- For Immuno-Suppressed Subjects
- Treatment of Severe Burn Injuries
- Growing Demand for Probiotic Dairy Products Benefit Market Expansion
- Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle
- Probiotic Yogurt: One of the Dominant and Fastest Growing Probiotic Products
- Probiotics Cash in on Greek Yogurt's Popularity
- Promising Applications of Probiotics in Non-Dairy Products Offers Immense Growth Potential
- Select Probiotics Applications in Non-Dairy Products
- Meat-Based Probiotic Products: An Efficient Mode of Probiotic Delivery to the GI Tract
- Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Big Thing
- Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional Supplements Category
- Women: An important Consumer Category for Probiotic Dietary Supplements
- Innovative Ingredients Extend Scope of Probiotics to Everyday Products
- Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children and Infants Boosts Demand
- Probiotics Reduces Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea among Infants
- Probiotics Help Children Fight Atopic Dermatitis
- Infant Probiotics - Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus
- Probiotics in Pediatric Gastrointestinal (GI) Therapy
- Beneficial Effects of Probiotics on Skin Functioning Promote Demand in Personal Care Products
- Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend
- Research Focus on Positive Effects of Probiotics on Skin Ailments
- Growing Prominence of Probiotics in Weight Management Offers Opportunities on a Platter
- Probiotics to Enhance Metabolism in Obese Patients
- Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
- Booming Demand for Quality Animal Produce Drives Demand for Animal Feed Probiotics
- Probiotics in Poultry Feed to Enhance Yield without Adverse Effects
- Growing Interest in Food Nanotechnology Opens Up New Avenues of Growth for Nano-Sized Probiotic Additives
- Nanoencapsulation to Offer Eco-Friendly Delivery of Probiotics
- Ever-changing Consumer Preferences Triggers Research & Development Activity
- List of Currently Used Probiotic Cultures
- Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Aging Population
- Longer Life Expectancy
- Ballooning Global Population
- Rapid Urbanization
- Rising Disposable Incomes
- Growing Middle Class Population
- Viability: A Cause of Concern
- Microencapsulation Improve Delivery of Probiotics
- Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell
