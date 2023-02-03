Kargo Acquires CTV Platform VideoByte as Part of Major Video Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo announced today the acquisition of VideoByte, a video advertising platform focused on a viewer-first experience across connected TV (CTV) and OTT. With VideoByte’s capabilities, Kargo adds innovative CTV advertising technology that fits seamlessly within the company’s broader omnichannel platform including video, publisher tools, exclusive formats, commerce and social. VideoByte’s results-driven video ad serving technology and distinctive experiences on CTV and OTT strengthens Kargo’s mission to deliver deeper and differentiated interactions to audiences as they move between mobile, desktop and now connected televisions. The result: a highly differentiated and robust experience that commands attention across multiple channels for Kargo’s brand partners.



“We are thrilled to join the Kargo team and are in lock-step with their mission to develop uniquely differentiated ad experiences that grab attention and drive performance for publishers and brands alike. Kargo’s recent growth, scale and reputation as market innovators will accelerate our go-to-market as we continue to push innovating new CTV formats,” said David Naffis, CEO at VideoByte who will join Kargo as General Manager of CTV.

Founded only 2 years ago in 2020, VideoByte has already become a major presence in CTV and OTT with integrations across major media companies including Viacom, Tegna, LG and others. Additionally, the company has integrated into the industry’s incumbent ConnectedTV ad servers and platforms providing Kargo with access to a large and growing footprint across the television ecosystem. Boasting a full product roadmap with new advertising products to be launched in the next few months, VideoByte will drive immediate innovation to Kargo’s broad set of current customers who will get first access to these new capabilities.

“Acquiring VideoByte is a clear next step in our growth and evolution. Kargo has been expanding across multiple screens and the Connected TV experience is calling for this kind of ad format innovation and disruption that Kargo has brought to the mobile screen. VideoByte shares our mission and vision to create unique and performant ad creatives but they do it on the Connected TV screen which has not been in our product lineup. With VideoByte, we will bring an amazing Kargo experience to Televisions everywhere and change the landscape with new capabilities while driving massive value and success for both brands and publishers,” said Harry Kargman, CEO and Founder at Kargo.

About VideoByte

VideoByte is a video advertising platform focusing on a viewer-first experience across Connected TV (CTV) and Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms. Founded in 2020, the VideoByte platform provides advanced video technology delivering memorable, high impact brand moments for advertisers at a higher profitability for publishers. As experts in CTV ad-serving and format innovation, VideoByte is known to provide strong performance for its variety of publisher clients including notable partners AMC, MLB, XUMO and Plex. For more information, go to videobyte.com.

About Kargo

Kargo creates memorable experiences for advertisers that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive omnichannel advertising solutions, leading brands choose Kargo to drive meaningful customer connections across mobile, video and social. With a focus on performance, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is headquartered in New York with offices across the globe.

