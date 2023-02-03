New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Container Terminal Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797943/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automated Container Terminal Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automated Container Terminal estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Automated Container Terminal market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- ABB Group

- Camco Technologies

- Cargotec Corporation

- CyberLogitec

- Identec Solutions AG

- Inform Software Corporation

- Infyz Solutions Private Ltd

- Konecranes

- Kunz GmbH

- Liebherr-International AG

- Loginno Logistic Innovation Ltd.

- Logstar

- ORBCOMM, Inc.

- Orbita Ports Terminals

- PACECO CORP.

- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)

- Starcom Systems Ltd.

- Tidework Technology

- Total Soft Bank Ltd.

- World Crane Services





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797943/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Need to Improve Operational Efficiency of Ports and Address

Needs of Large Container Ships Drive Growth in the Global

Automated Container Terminal Market

Emerging Economies Present Promising Growth Outlook for

Automated Container Terminal Market

Automated Container Terminal - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Port Automation Augurs Well for Automated

Container Terminal Market

Despite Challenges, Container Terminal Automation Market Poised

for Tremendous Growth

Projected Growth in Container Throughput Presents Growth

Opportunity for Automated Container Terminal Market: Global

Container Throughput in TEU Million by Region for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Extent of Container Terminal Automation around the World

Planned and Existing Automated Container Terminals Worldwide

Existing and Planned Fully Automated Container Terminals Worldwide

Planned Semi Automated Container Terminals Worldwide

Number of Container Terminals Worldwide by Size for 2016

Container Terminals Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Terminal

Throughput by Terminal Size for 2016

Sustained Demand for Large Container Ships Enhances Need for

Automation of Container Terminal Operations

Types of Container Ships by Vessel Size

Rising Labor Costs in Developed Economies Drive Focus onto

Automation of Container Terminals

Automated Container Terminals Hold a Minor Share of Global

Container Terminals Market

Automated Container Terminals Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown

of Number of Fully Automated, Semi Automated and Non Automated

Container Terminals

Potential Opportunities for Retrofit Terminal Automation

Automated Stacking Cranes: A Critical Part of Automated

Container Terminal

Intensifying Competition among Container Terminals Drives

Adoption of Automation as a Competitive Strategy

Advancements in Container Terminal Infrastructure and

Technology Boost Market Growth

Despite Significant Advantages, High Costs, Automation Problems

and Job Losses Remain Key Challenges for Container Terminal

Automation

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Container Terminal (Container Port)

Container Terminal Automation

Advantages & Disadvantages of Container Terminal Automation

Challenges Facing Automation of Container Terminals



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Automated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Semi-Automated by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Automated by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully

Automated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fully Automated by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Fully Automated by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Brownfield by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Brownfield by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Brownfield by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Greenfield by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Greenfield by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Greenfield by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Equipment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Automated Container Terminal Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

US Lags Behind Other Nations in Ports Automation

Container Terminal Automation Driven Mainly by Concerns over

Rising Labor Costs

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal

by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully Automated

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal

by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal

by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully

Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully

Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Automation Enhances Efficiency of Ports in China

Largest Automated Terminal Commences Operations in Yangshan Port

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully

Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully

Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully

Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully

Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully

Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal

by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully Automated

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal

by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal

by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully

Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment

and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -

Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully

Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and

Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container

Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797943/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________