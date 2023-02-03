New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Container Terminal Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797943/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automated Container Terminal Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automated Container Terminal estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Automated Container Terminal market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
- ABB Group
- Camco Technologies
- Cargotec Corporation
- CyberLogitec
- Identec Solutions AG
- Inform Software Corporation
- Infyz Solutions Private Ltd
- Konecranes
- Kunz GmbH
- Liebherr-International AG
- Loginno Logistic Innovation Ltd.
- Logstar
- ORBCOMM, Inc.
- Orbita Ports Terminals
- PACECO CORP.
- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)
- Starcom Systems Ltd.
- Tidework Technology
- Total Soft Bank Ltd.
- World Crane Services
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Need to Improve Operational Efficiency of Ports and Address
Needs of Large Container Ships Drive Growth in the Global
Automated Container Terminal Market
Emerging Economies Present Promising Growth Outlook for
Automated Container Terminal Market
Automated Container Terminal - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Port Automation Augurs Well for Automated
Container Terminal Market
Despite Challenges, Container Terminal Automation Market Poised
for Tremendous Growth
Projected Growth in Container Throughput Presents Growth
Opportunity for Automated Container Terminal Market: Global
Container Throughput in TEU Million by Region for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Extent of Container Terminal Automation around the World
Planned and Existing Automated Container Terminals Worldwide
Existing and Planned Fully Automated Container Terminals Worldwide
Planned Semi Automated Container Terminals Worldwide
Number of Container Terminals Worldwide by Size for 2016
Container Terminals Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Terminal
Throughput by Terminal Size for 2016
Sustained Demand for Large Container Ships Enhances Need for
Automation of Container Terminal Operations
Types of Container Ships by Vessel Size
Rising Labor Costs in Developed Economies Drive Focus onto
Automation of Container Terminals
Automated Container Terminals Hold a Minor Share of Global
Container Terminals Market
Automated Container Terminals Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown
of Number of Fully Automated, Semi Automated and Non Automated
Container Terminals
Potential Opportunities for Retrofit Terminal Automation
Automated Stacking Cranes: A Critical Part of Automated
Container Terminal
Intensifying Competition among Container Terminals Drives
Adoption of Automation as a Competitive Strategy
Advancements in Container Terminal Infrastructure and
Technology Boost Market Growth
Despite Significant Advantages, High Costs, Automation Problems
and Job Losses Remain Key Challenges for Container Terminal
Automation
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Container Terminal (Container Port)
Container Terminal Automation
Advantages & Disadvantages of Container Terminal Automation
Challenges Facing Automation of Container Terminals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Semi-Automated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Semi-Automated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Semi-Automated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully
Automated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fully Automated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Fully Automated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brownfield by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Brownfield by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Brownfield by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greenfield by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Greenfield by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Greenfield by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Equipment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Automated Container Terminal Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
US Lags Behind Other Nations in Ports Automation
Container Terminal Automation Driven Mainly by Concerns over
Rising Labor Costs
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal
by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully Automated
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal
by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal
by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully
Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully
Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Automation Enhances Efficiency of Ports in China
Largest Automated Terminal Commences Operations in Yangshan Port
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully
Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully
Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully
Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully
Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully
Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Automated Container Terminal Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal
by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully Automated
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal
by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Automated Container Terminal
by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully
Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greenfield and Brownfield for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment
and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Services, Equipment and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Equipment and Software for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Degree of Automation -
Semi-Automated and Fully Automated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Semi-Automated and Fully
Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Degree of Automation - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Semi-Automated and Fully Automated for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automated Container Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and
Brownfield - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Greenfield and Brownfield Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automated Container
Terminal by Project Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
