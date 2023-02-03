New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2022-2030. Consumables & Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Euroimmun AG
- Grifols International SA
- Hycor Biomedical, Inc.
- INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.
- Protagen AG
- Siemens AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Trinity Biotech PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Prelude
Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment for 2019
Global Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence and Huge Economic Burden of Autoimmune
Disorders Drives Focus onto Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Prevalence: Number of Prevalent RA
Cases among Adults in Select Countries for the Years 2015 and
2025
Arthritis in the US: Number of Adults with Doctor-Diagnosed
Arthritis for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Thyroiditis
Scleroderma
Increase in Healthcare Spending Worldwide Augurs Well for
Autoimmune Diagnosis Market
Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and
2022
Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public
Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on
Public Health
Evolving Autoimmune Diagnostics Space, Automation of
Autoimmunology Lab and Reduced Turnaround Times: Changes with
Positive Implications for the Market
Antinuclear Autoantibodies (ANA) Blood Test: Enabling Diagnosis
of Autoimmune Diseases
Developments in ANA Testing Facilitate Detection of Systemic
Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases
Lab Testing for Autoimmune Diseases: Continuous Developments
Aid in Improving Diagnosis Capabilities
Multiplex Flow Immunoassay Emerges as a High Performance
Technique for ANA Screening for Autoimmune Diseases
RNA Testing for Diagnosis of Autoimmune Disease: A Faster and
Accurate Method
AVISE® CTD: New Blood Test for Lupus Diagnosis
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Autoimmune Diseases
Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables & Assay Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Consumables & Assay Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumables & Assay Kits
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Routine Laboratory Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Routine Laboratory Tests by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Routine Laboratory
Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Markers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Inflammatory Markers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Markers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Autoantibodies &
Immunologic Test by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Autoantibodies &
Immunologic Test by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Test Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Test Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Test Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay
Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory
Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test
and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay
Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory
Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test
and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory
Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay
Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory
Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test
and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory
Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay
Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory
Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test
and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory
Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay
Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory
Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test
and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory
Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay
Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory
Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test
and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory
Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay
Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory
Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test
and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory
Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay
Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory
Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test
and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory
Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay
Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory
Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test
and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease
Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,
Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical
Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
