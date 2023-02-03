New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2022-2030. Consumables & Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- Danaher Corporation

- Euroimmun AG

- Grifols International SA

- Hycor Biomedical, Inc.

- INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.

- Protagen AG

- Siemens AG

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- Trinity Biotech PLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Prelude

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment for 2019

Global Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence and Huge Economic Burden of Autoimmune

Disorders Drives Focus onto Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Disorders Drives Focus onto Autoimmune Disease Diagnosi

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Prevalence: Number of Prevalent RA

Cases among Adults in Select Countries for the Years 2015 and

2025

Arthritis in the US: Number of Adults with Doctor-Diagnosed

Arthritis for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Thyroiditis

Scleroderma

Increase in Healthcare Spending Worldwide Augurs Well for

Autoimmune Diagnosis Market

Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and

2022

Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public

Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on

Public Health

Evolving Autoimmune Diagnostics Space, Automation of

Autoimmunology Lab and Reduced Turnaround Times: Changes with

Positive Implications for the Market

Antinuclear Autoantibodies (ANA) Blood Test: Enabling Diagnosis

of Autoimmune Diseases

Developments in ANA Testing Facilitate Detection of Systemic

Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases

Lab Testing for Autoimmune Diseases: Continuous Developments

Aid in Improving Diagnosis Capabilities

Multiplex Flow Immunoassay Emerges as a High Performance

Technique for ANA Screening for Autoimmune Diseases

RNA Testing for Diagnosis of Autoimmune Disease: A Faster and

Accurate Method

AVISE® CTD: New Blood Test for Lupus Diagnosis

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Autoimmune Diseases

Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumables & Assay Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Consumables & Assay Kits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumables & Assay Kits

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Routine Laboratory Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Routine Laboratory Tests by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Routine Laboratory

Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Markers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Inflammatory Markers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Markers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Autoantibodies &

Immunologic Test by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Autoantibodies &

Immunologic Test by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Test Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Test Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Test Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinical Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay

Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory

Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test

and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay

Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory

Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test

and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory

Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay

Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory

Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test

and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory

Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay

Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory

Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test

and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory

Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay

Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory

Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test

and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory

Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay

Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory

Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test

and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory

Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay

Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory

Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test

and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory

Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay

Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory

Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test

and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory

Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Product - Consumables & Assay

Kits and Instruments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

by Product - Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumables & Assay Kits and Instruments for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by Test Type - Routine Laboratory

Tests, Inflammatory Markers, Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test

and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

by Test Type - Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Routine Laboratory Tests, Inflammatory Markers,

Autoantibodies & Immunologic Test and Other Test Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical

Laboratories and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________