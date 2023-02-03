STRONG/MDI to Supply Screens to IMAX to Support Recently Announced Japan Expansion

JOLIETTE, Quebec, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“STRONG/MDI”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of FG Group Holdings Inc. (“FG Group Holdings”) (NYSE American: FGH) and a leader in manufacturing state-of-the-art cinema screens announces that it will supply IMAX with seven high quality screens to support their recently announced plans for new, state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser systems, to be installed across Japan this year.



These new locations will be equipped with IMAX with Laser technology, IMAX's most advanced theatre experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. STRONG/MDI’s proprietary screens are specifically designed to optimize the digital viewing experience.

“The movie industry is coming back to life, and we are pleased to work alongside IMAX to support their growth,’’ stated François Barrette, Senior Vice President & General Manager of STRONG/MDI. “We are proud to support their expansion in the Japanese market and all over the world.”

“STRONG/MDI is committed to providing IMAX with premium products that support the company’s innovative approach to immersive theatre,” commented Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment. “There is only one IMAX and we truly appreciate their trust and confidence in STRONG/MDI and our products.”

Those looking for more information on cinema product developed by STRONG/MDI Screen Systems can contact the sales team by phone at +01 450 755-3795 or via email info@strongmdi.com.

About FG Group Holdings Inc. and STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment business unit includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly Systems, Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc., as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

About Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc. (Nasdaq:FGF), (NASDAQ: FGFPP), FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American:FGH), BK Technologies Corp. (NYSE American:BKTI), GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc. (TSX:GFP), FG Merger Corp. (Nasdaq:FGMC), FG Acquisition Corp. (TSX:FGAA), OppFi Inc., Hagerty Inc., and FG Communities, Inc.

The FG® logo is a registered trademark of Fundamental Global®.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2021, there were 1,654 IMAX theater systems (1,569 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 73 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

Forward-Looking Statements

