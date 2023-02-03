NETSOL Extends Its Partnership with Amazon Web Services and Becomes API Gateway Delivery Partner

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) (“NETSOL” or the “Company”), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has become an API Gateway Delivery Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS).



With this extended APN partnership, NETSOL will have access to AWS API Gateway, a fully managed service that makes it easy for developers to create, publish, maintain, monitor, and secure APIs (application programming interfaces) at any scale. This partnership is expected to position NETSOL to expand its capabilities and better serve its clients in a variety of industries.

"We are excited to extend our partnership level with the AWS Partner Network (APN) and become an API Gateway Delivery Partner," said Peter Minshall, Executive Vice President, NETSOL Technologies Americas. "This partnership will allow us to provide even more robust and reliable solutions for our clients by utilizing the power and scale of the AWS platform."

"We are very proud to be working with AWS as an API Gateway Partner," said Furrukh Sohail, Head of Cloud Services at NETSOL Technologies, Inc. "AWS API Gateway is a game-changing service that enables us to build, secure, and scale APIs, and we look forward to leveraging this technology to further drive innovation at NETSOL."

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

investors@netsoltech.com