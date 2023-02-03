Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 72 billion by 2032: Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pharmaceutical secondary packaging market is expected to be worth US$ 41,950 million in 2023, rising to US$ 72,010 million by 2032. Revenue from pharmaceutical secondary packaging sales is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



The pharmaceutical secondary packaging industry is witnessing significant growth, driven by various factors such as the increasing use of unit dose packaging for drugs, the growing importance of product safety and traceability, and the increasing use of child-resistant and senior-friendly packaging. The rise in Unit Dose Packaging is one of the key drivers of the industry. With the increasing use of unit dose packaging for drugs, there is a growing adoption of pharmaceutical secondary packaging solutions that can ensure accurate dosage and reduce the risk of medication errors. This helps to improve patient compliance, as patients are more likely to take their medication as prescribed when it is packaged in a way that makes it easy to use.

The growing importance of product safety and traceability is another key driver of the industry. The increasing awareness of the risks associated with drug contamination and tampering is driving the demand for secondary packaging that can protect drugs from these risks. This includes e-pedigree systems, which are used to track and trace the movement of drugs through the supply chain. This helps to ensure that only safe and authentic drugs reach the market.

The increasing demand for child-resistant and senior-friendly packaging is also driving the growth of the industry. These packaging options are designed to prevent accidental ingestion of drugs by children and older adults. This helps to improve patient safety and reduce the risk of medication errors. Additionally, the growing number of prescription drugs is driving the revenue growth from the sales

Key Takeaways from the Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market

The paper and paperboard category is predicted to offer an incremental potential of US$ 21.9 billion by 2032, as well as a 6.6% CAGR throughout the projection period.

With a market share of 25.1%, the folding cartons category now leads the industry.

The pharma/biological pharmaceuticals area is the most profitable, accounting for an anticipated 53.4% of the market by 2032.

During the projection period, the pharmaceutical secondary packaging sector in the United States is expected to exceed US$ 14,878.6 million.

The market in Canada is expected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching US$ 4,085 million by 2032.

Throughout the projection period, Germany is expected to account for 15.3% of Europe's pharmaceutical secondary packaging business.

Who is Winning?

The pharmaceutical secondary packaging industry is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers vying for market share. Some of the key players in the industry include Amcor Limited, Berry Global Group, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Gerresheimer AG, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Schott AG, Sealed Air Corporation, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

To attract more clients, players are focusing on delivering value-added services. Spray painting, UV coating, and metallization are the most prominent processes used by package producers to color-packing containers. In addition, pharmaceutical secondary packaging makers commonly use labeling and a range of covert and overt anti-counterfeit packaging measures, including barcodes, holograms, sealing tapes, and radio frequency-identifying devices.

Recent Developments by Key Players:

Berry Global Group and Raw Elements USA cooperated to launch a sugarcane-based sustainable tube in January 2022. The tubes are made from waste sugarcane, which is converted into HDPE and LDPE to make a material with the same chemical composition as polyethylene obtained from fossil fuels.

Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group have announced a collaboration to develop a new ready-to-use solution platform based on the EZ-fill® pre-sterilized platform in July 2022.

In June 2021, Amcor PLC launched the ACT2100 heat seal coating for use with medical-grade DuPont Tyvek2 and paper packaging. This innovative coating process improves the performance characteristics of medical applications.



Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market by Category

By Application:

Pharma/ Biological Drug

Veterinary Medicines

Vaccine



By Material:

Paper and Paperboard

Plastics

By Packaging Format:

Boxes

Folding Cartons

Blisters

Bags and Pouch

Trays

Inserts and Dividers

Wrapping Films



By End-use:

Ophthalmic

Injectable

Biologics

Wound Care

Respiratory

Therapy

Oral



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

