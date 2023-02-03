Year-End Report, January 1 – December 31, 2022

English Swedish

Net asset value on December 31, 2022, was SEK 126.5 billion, or SEK 293 per share, a decrease during the year of SEK 39 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value decreased by 10%. On February 2, 2023, net asset value was SEK 329 per share.

The total return for 2022 was -10% for the Class A shares and -9% for the Class C shares, compared with -23% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

During August 2022, Alleima became a new portfolio holding due to Sandvik's distribution of the company to the shareholders.

During 2022, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 3.2 billion, of which in Volvo for SEK 1.3 billion, in Alleima for SEK 0.7 billion, in Sandvik for SEK 0.5 billion, in Handelsbanken for SEK 0.4 billion, in Essity for SEK 0.2 billion and in Skanska for SEK 0.2 billion.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 7.25 per share (6.75).

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Sverker Sivall (Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, +46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 2:30 p.m. CET on February 3, 2023.

