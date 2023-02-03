Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market: An In-depth Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape | Douglas Insights

Douglas, Isle Of Man, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights has analyzed various aspects of the Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market and revealed the changes in market trends due to increased health awareness following the Covid-19 pandemic, higher prevalence of chronic conditions, and increased use of smartphone technologies. Its comparison engine has generated many research articles and reports, making it possible for several experts, analysts, and researchers to obtain essential information relating to key growth drivers and market restraints to make predictions and provide reports offering many insights into the global recycling market. The digital tool compares all existing research and Publisher Ratings, Table of Contents, and Publication Dates.

The global market for Healthcare Virtual Assistant is expected to see healthy growth in the next forecast period, with a 34.01% growth in CAGR by the year 2028.

Healthcare Virtual Assistants are tools that can help the general public receive healthcare without having to physically see a doctor or other healthcare professional. Adopting technologies like smart speakers, multi-language speech translation, chatbots, automatic speech recognition, and text-based assistance have all helped make Healthcare Virtual Assistants more easily accessible.

There are various factors to consider for the high growth of the Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market, including the increased use of smartphones and healthcare technology, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, and a general increase in people's concern for their health following the Covid-19 pandemic. Because of these reasons, as because of the added convenience of using Healthcare Virtual Assistants instead of making hospital or clinic visits, the market is expected to continue to grow. Another market driver is the increasing amount of research and development conducted in developing conversational tools for Healthcare Virtual Assistants. Introducing widespread multi-language support for Healthcare Virtual Assistants will also help the market grow.

The Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market is segmented by application and product. Based on the way that Healthcare Virtual Assistants function, the automatic speech recognition application of the market is expected to see the highest growth during the next forecast period. Smart speakers are a product that will also experience steady growth.

Regarding the regional share of the market, the Asia Pacific region has been seeing steady upward growth in the Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market for the last few years. The region is expected to continue this upward trend and see the largest growth in CAGR in the next forecast period. Some countries like India and China present significant market growth opportunities. This is also partly due to the largely aging populations in these countries and the rest of the Asia Pacific region. The region is also experiencing a boom in smartphone technology and other technological advancements, which is very conducive to the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistants.

There are a few key players in the Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market. Some of these players include Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd (UK), Verint Systems Inc. (US), Kognito Solutions LLC (US), Nuance Communications Inc. (US), Infermedica (Poland), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), Sensly (US), and Health Tap Inc. (US). Many of these players provide Healthcare Virtual Assistant solutions to countries worldwide and help improve medical and healthcare workflow in multiple continents. For example, Nuance Communications Inc. operates in over 70 countries, including Canada, Germany, Brazil, Japan, and the UK.

