Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aseptic Sampling Market to Reach $615.8 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aseptic Sampling estimated at US$279.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$615.8 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.4% over the period 2022-2030. Manual Aseptic Sampling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.3% CAGR and reach US$357.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Aseptic Sampling segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Aseptic Sampling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$139.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

- Danaher Corporation

- Flownamics Analytical Instruments, Inc.

- GEA Group AG

- GEMu Gebr. Muller Apparatebau GmbH & Co. KG

- Keofitt A/S

- Lonza Group AG

- Merck KgaA

- Qualitru Sampling Systems.

- Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- Trace Analytics, LLC.

- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aseptic Sampling Market: Prelude

Manual Aseptic Sampling: The Largest Segment

Off-Line Sampling Holds the Largest Share of Aseptic Sampling

Market

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturers Lead the Global

Market

Aseptic Sampling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Strategies of Players in Aseptic Sampling Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth of Biopharmaceutical Industry: A Key Factor

Driving Aseptic Sampling Market

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Size in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Tightening Drug Safety Regulations amidst Growing Concerns over

Contamination/Impurities Augurs Well for Aseptic Sampling

Market

Problems with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Number of FDA

Warning Letters to Drug Manufacturers for API for the Period

2013-2019

Fall in FDA Drug Quality Inspections Leads to Contamination

Issues: Number of FDA Drug Quality Inspections by Foreign and

US Inspections for FY2010 through FY2018

Next-Gen Single-Use Technologies Gain Prominence in

Biomanufacturing Space: Opportunity for Aseptic Sampling

Market

Significance of Microbial Air Sampling for Aseptic Monitoring

in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Automated Aseptic Sampling and Analysis: Essential for

Commercializing of Real-Time PAT in Biomanufacturing

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Aseptic Sampling: Definition



