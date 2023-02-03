Global Dairy Testing Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030 - Stringent Quality and Safety Regulations for Food to Bolster Demand

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Dairy Testing Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Dairy Testing estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Safety Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Quality Analysis segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Dairy Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Dairy Testing Market to Register Moderate Growth

Safety Testing is anticipated to Register Fastest Growth

Dairy Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 14 Featured)

ALS Ltd.

AsureQuality

Bureau Veritas Group

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group PLC

Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Romer Labs, Inc.

SGS SA

Tuv Nord Group

Tuv Sud AG

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Foodborne Illness Outbreaks to Drive Market Growth

Number of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US: 1998-2017

Impact of Globalization on Dairy Trade to Drive Market Growth

Stringent Quality and Safety Regulations for Food to Bolster Demand for Dairy Testing Market

A Prelude into Milk Quality Testing

With Various Benefits Associated with Milk Testing, the Demand for Dairy Testing Market is expected to Grow

Milk Testing to Enhance Dairy Herd

Milk Bacteria Test Avoids Wastage in Dairy Production

Milk Quality Testing: To Enhance Dairy Products Shelf Life

Select List of Qualitative Tests for Milk and Milk Products

New Introductions/ Innovations to Bode-Well for Market Growth

Adoption of Advanced Technologies for Dairy Testing to Provide Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/702yue-testing?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment