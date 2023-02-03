Conduent Transportation Expands Further into Europe by Implementing Republic of Cyprus Program to Improve Traffic Safety

English Greek

NICOSIA, Republic of Cyprus, and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the implementation of a speed and red-light camera program to improve traffic safety on the island nation of Cyprus. This program, launched following a pilot project, demonstrates the continued expansion of Conduent Transportation into Europe, helping to create smarter and safer cities.



Conduent has designed and will install a total of 110 camera systems to enforce speed and red-light regulations as determined by the Republic of Cyprus government, and will also maintain and operate this solution. These systems, to total 90 fixed cameras at 30 locations plus 20 mobile camera units, will also be used by Cyprus to monitor regulations for seat belts and motorcycle helmets. Project partners include Brink's Cyprus and Vitronic, as well as local engineering and telecommunications companies.

“Improving public safety on the roads of Cyprus is a key priority, and we’re pleased to join with Conduent to initiate the first phase of this program,” said Yiannis Karousos, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works for the Republic of Cyprus. “This new program will support our target of reducing the number of road fatalities by 50 percent, and serious injuries by 50 percent, by 2030.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Conduent, an established market leader, has more than 25 years of experience in traffic enforcement and currently supports one out of every four U.S. state and local automated enforcement programs. Independent studies, including those cited by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, have shown that automated public safety programs can reduce speeding and crashes, while helping agencies to more efficiently enforce traffic laws.

Conduent Transportation announced in 2021 an expansion for its Road Usage Charging business in the UK and Europe with a contract from National Highways. Conduent also provides curbside management services in the UK, as well as public transit fare collection and validation systems for operators in France, Belgium, Italy and other European nations.

“We’re proud to partner with the Republic of Cyprus on this important smart mobility program, demonstrating our continued growth in the European market,” said Lou Keyes, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “As an industry leader in delivering solutions to help create smart and safe cities, our team is providing the Ministry of Transport with the technology and the support it needs to make the program a success for the citizens of Cyprus.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility technology solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S. or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:

Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-240-687-0127, neil.franz@conduent.com

Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives, and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.