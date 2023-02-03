Global Conductive Textiles Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030 from $2 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conductive Textiles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Conductive Textiles Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Conductive Textiles estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Woven, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $555.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Conductive Textiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$555.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$979.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$635.7 Million by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Conductive Textiles: An Introduction

Conductive Textiles Applications

Conductive Textiles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Conductive Textiles: A Prelude

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Conductive Textiles Momentous Trends

Innovations and Technology

Percentage of Using Each Material Type by Players in 2019-2029

Percentage of Using Each Material Type by Players in 2017-2027

