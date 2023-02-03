Alliance Trust - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 2 February 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1079.9p

- including income, 1088.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1082.8p

- including income, 1091.3p

