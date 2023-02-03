Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2023

English Lithuanian

In 2023 LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo Str. 8, Vilnius) financial results will be released according to the following calendar:

6 th February 2023 - interim information for the twelve months of 2022.

17 th March 2023 - audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2022.

24 th March 2023 - notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

20 th April 2023 - resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

5 th May 2023 - interim information for the three months of 2023.

8 th August 2023 - interim information and half year report for the six months of 2023.

6th November 2023 - interim information for the nine months of 2023.

The person authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the event:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager

tel. +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu



