Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2023

| Source: LITGRID LITGRID

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

 In 2023 LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo Str. 8, Vilnius) financial results will be released according to the following calendar:

  • 6th February 2023 -  interim information for the twelve months of 2022.
  • 17th March 2023 - audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2022.
  • 24th March 2023 - notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
  • 20th April 2023 - resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
  • 5th May 2023 - interim information for the three months of 2023.
  • 8th August 2023 - interim information and half year report for the six months of 2023.
  • 6th November 2023 - interim information for the nine months of 2023.

The person authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the  event:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications project manager 
tel. +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu 