Food Processing Equipment Market will value USD 98.7 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the food processing equipment market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the food processing equipment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the mode of operation, type, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global food processing equipment market are Buhler, Krones AG, AFE Group Ltd., Atlas Pacific Engineering Company Inc., B.K Engineers, National Refractories, Heat and Control, Inc., Meyer Industries, ZIEMANN HOLVRIEKA, and Tomra Systems. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide food processing equipment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Through the process of processing, raw ingredients become finished products. It is a process for turning agricultural products or raw materials into immediately eatable food. It entails a number of processes, including pasteurisation, blending, washing, cutting, crystallisation, and fermentation, among others. Food processing has several benefits over preparing and distributing fresh food, including distribution, preservation, ease of preparation, and reduced susceptibility to degradation. In addition, it improves food flavour while reducing the frequency of foodborne illnesses. Type-based classifications of food processing equipment include deposits, extruding machines, mixers, refrigerators, slicers and dicers, and others. Among the many uses of food processing are beverages, dairy, meat and poultry, bakery, convenience foods and snacks, fruits and vegetables, confectionery, and others. Innovations in food processing technology and a growth in consumer demand for processed foods are expected to boost the market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market would grow in the next years because to increased automated technology adoption and research & development spending on food processing equipment. Throughout the forecast period, it is also anticipated that expanding dietary trends and health consciousness in both developed and emerging nations will fuel the market.

Scope of food processing equipment market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Mode of Operation, Type, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Buhler, Krones AG, AFE Group Ltd., Atlas Pacific Engineering Company Inc., B.K Engineers, National Refractories, Heat and Control, Inc., Meyer Industries, ZIEMANN HOLVRIEKA, and Tomra Systems among other

Segmentation Analysis

The automatic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The mode of operation segment is semi-automatic and automatic. The automatic segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Automation is being used more frequently due to the pressing demand for technological improvement, and market participants have excellent capacities for R&D. Since the market for processed goods had become more competitive, the manufacturers chose to use automated systems. The producers of food processing equipment provide automated operating systems since they need to produce precise, uniform, and high-quality goods in order to stand out from competitors and get a competitive advantage. Due to the most recent industrial trend, it is predicted that the market for automated food processing equipment would have considerable growth over the forecast period.

The major depressive disorder segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is processing equipment and pre-processing equipment. The major depressive disorder segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increased popularity of packaged and healthy foods and the rising demand for processed items. Currently, over 80% of the population lives in urban areas where consumers regularly pick processed foods like frozen, bakery and confectionery, flavor-enhanced dairy, and other things. In the approaching years, it is also anticipated that advancements in packaging and processing technology would increase product demand. Customers' purchasing decisions are influenced by the placement of the shelves in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online retailers, which boosts product sales. The increased demand for processed goods is expected to be advantageous for manufacturers of food processing equipment throughout the course of the forecast period.

The meat & seafood segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is grains, bakery & confectionaries, dairy, meat & seafood, fruit & vegetables, beverages, and others. The meat & seafood segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Changes in consumer behaviour, a growth in interest in nutrient-dense foods, and greater awareness of the health benefits of marine products have all contributed to an increase in demand for meat, poultry, and seafood products. Additionally, opportunities for product manufacturers should arise over the next years as a result of the expanding need for machinery that can carry out multiple functions, including as cleaning, skinning, and weighing, with just one piece of equipment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the food processing equipment include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The success of the Chinese players depends on product innovation and strategic collaborations because there are a sizable number of competitors on the Chinese market. Recent market growth has been spurred by the introduction of cutting-edge technology, new product advances, and promising opportunities for the food industry.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's food processing equipment market size was valued at USD 0.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. Europe, one of the main regions, is anticipated to have significant expansion in the future due to the demand for high-quality systems. One of the major countries in Europe is Germany.

China

China’s food processing equipment market size was valued at USD 0.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. China's robust economic growth and major investments in research and technology have assisted the region's development. China is expected to make big changes in the food and beverage industry to address challenges like economic inequality and growing urbanisation.

India

India's food processing equipment market size was valued at USD 0.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. The food processing sector in nations like India has undergone a fundamental transformation as a result of recent economic success and increased market access to international goods. An increase in meat eating is one of this's most significant effects. One of the businesses experiencing the fastest growth is that of meat processing equipment, particularly in developing nations.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the food processing equipment market is mainly driven by the government initiatives.

