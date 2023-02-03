BetNow Offers Comprehensive Betting Options for Super Bowl LVII

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetNow, an online sportsbook site, announced that they will offer many different kinds of bets on Super Bowl LVII. The game is set to be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12th at 6:30 PM in Glendale, Arizona.



The line on the game is subject to change, due to factors such as injuries, players returning from injury, and so forth. As of this writing, the line is Eagles “-2.” That means handicappers from BetNow predict the Eagles to win by two points. Thus, if a bettor were to “give the points” and bet on the Eagles to win the game, the Eagles would have to win by more than two points for the bet to be successful.

BetNow has set the over/under for the game at 49.5 points. That means that bettors can choose to bet on whether the combined score for both teams will be above or below that number.

The odds for the game have been set, as of now, with the Eagles at -130 and the Chiefs at +110. That means a better would have to bet $130 on the Eagles to win $100 in the event that Philadelphia does win the game.

In addition to these Super Bowl bets , BetNow has begun rolling out many different “prop bets.” These are bets that do not necessarily factor into the final score of the game. They include the result of the coin toss, which team will win the coin toss, whether the opening kickoff of the game will be a touchback, and more.

Bets are available on what the score will be after the first quarter, first half, and third quarter. Players will be encouraged to bet throughout the game as well. They’ll be able to make bets once the game has begun.

As the game draws closer, BetNow will release many other prop bets. These will include which players will score, when they will score, and even bets that go across sports, such as incorporating NHL and NBA games that are played on the same day as the Super Bowl.”

“There’s no betting event like the Super Bowl. This is, almost invariably, the most watched and bet on event of the year. Even the casual fan watches the Super Bowl. Last year, we set new records for our bettors at BetNow and, frankly, we expect to exceed that this year. We have a great matchup between two seemingly fairly even teams. We’re proud to offer so many opportunities on betting on the Super Bowl ,” said a spokesperson for BetNow.

BetNow also offers betting on March Madness, NBA games, NHL games, and many other sports around the world.

For more information about online betting, Super Bowl betting, or to make a press inquiry, contact https://www.betnow.eu

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/betnow-offers-comprehensive-betting-options-for-super-bowl-lvii/