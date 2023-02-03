New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Armor Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797921/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Armor Materials Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Armor Materials estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Metals & Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Armor Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030.
- Agy Holdings Corp.
- Alcoa Corporation
- Allegheny Technologies, Inc. (ATI)
- CeramTec GmbH
- Cerco Corporation
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- CoorsTek, Inc.
- CPS Technologies Corporation
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Jps Composites Materials
- Leeco Steel, LLC
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Protective Structures, Ltd.
- Royal Ten Cate NV
- SAAB AB
- Schunk Carbon Technology
- Surmet Corporation
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- Waco Composites
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797921/?utm_source=GNW
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Look into Existing and New Body Armor Material Developments
Companies Unveil New Body Armor Designs for Ballistic Protection
Army Demand for Lighter Body Armors Gives Way for Use of New
Materials
Manufacturers Engage in Advanced Materials for Body Armor
New Backing Materials for Body Armor Testing
UHMWPE Gains Edge Over Other Materials
Body Armor Advancements for Women in Law Enforcement
Manufacturers Focus on Integrated Protection Concepts
Liquid Armor Gains Attention
Vehicle Armor Material Trends
Focus Grows on Materials that Contribute to Low Weight Aircraft
Armor
World Aerospace and Defense Spending Support Demand for Armor
Materials
Rise in Military Expenditure and Defense Budgets to Drive Growth
Global Defense Spending: 2008 to 2022 (in US$ Billion)
Global Military Expenditure by Region: 2000-2018 (in US$ Billion)
World Military Spending Breakdown (in %) by Region/Country: 2018
Global Armor Materials Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
