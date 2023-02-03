Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technologies Market: An In-depth Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape | Douglas Insights

Douglas, Isle Of Man, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To understand the Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies industry, you must understand its customers.

The elderly and disabled are two distinct groups that have particular needs. The disabled population has disabilities that range from mild to severe, but what they all have in common is a need for assistive technologies that help them perform daily tasks. The elderly population is also diverse, but it's primarily comprised of people who've reached a certain age and have had to slow down or stop working altogether.

Both groups rely heavily on assistive technologies to help them stay active and engaged in their communities—and both are experiencing a significant increase in demand for these products.

Millions of people in the U.S. alone are affected by disabilities and age-related conditions that make everyday tasks difficult. In fact, according to the Census Bureau, there are more than 50 million adults over the age of 65 in this country—and that number is only growing as more people live longer.

The Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technologies industry provide products and services that help people with disabilities or ageing perform daily activities independently. The sector includes companies that manufacture wheelchairs, canes and walkers; provide personal care assistance services; supply home medical equipment such as hospital beds and electronic medical record systems. Or provide other support services such as meals or transportation. As a result of these changes, assistive technologies have become increasingly important for maintaining independence and enabling individuals to maintain their quality of life.

A growing number of people are turning to assistive technologies as they age. While some of these technologies are medical devices, such as hearing aids and wheelchairs, others are designed to help older people with their daily lives. These include automatic doors and automatic lighting systems, making it easier for seniors to get around their homes safely.

The industry has experienced long-term growth as the population of older adults ages and the number of disabled people increases. Older adults are more likely to need assistive technologies than younger adults due to physical limitations and health problems. Additionally, people with disabilities are more likely than others to experience cognitive or physical limitations that impact their ability to complete daily tasks at home or work.

For disabled and elderly adults to age in place—that is, remain in their homes as they grow older—they need access to products that help them complete daily tasks such as cooking meals or running errands independently. For example, the wheelchair market segment will continue growing as more people become disabled through accidents or disease.

The Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technologies industry has experienced a significant increase in demand for its services over the past five years. As a result, the industry has grown during this period and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 4.0% over the next five years.

This growth can be attributed to an ageing population and medical costs. The ageing population will create more demand for assistive technologies, which senior citizens and people with disabilities often use. These factors have increased sales of devices that fall under this category, including walkers and wheelchairs.

The Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technologies industry has grown significantly in recent years and is expected to continue growing shortly.

This growth is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing number of ageing or disabled people and the increasing quality of products available on the market.

Few companies have traditionally dominated in providing assistive technologies for disabled and elderly individuals. However, this dynamic is changing rapidly as new players enter the space, offering products that are often more accessible than those offered by established companies.

Concurrently, an increasing number of consumers are seeking lower-cost options that provide similar functionality to more expensive technologies on the market. These trends will likely continue, resulting in high growth rates over the next five years.

Our research experts have analyzed the Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technologies industry and identified key trends, drivers and opportunities. We've also identified key insights into how to build relationships with customers, grow your business and succeed in this market.

This report focuses on the global market for the many assistive gadgets available to help elderly and handicapped people move about, see, hear, communicate, dress, and carry out many other daily tasks as "normally" as possible. It gives a thorough explanation of the various types of assistive technologies for the disabled and elderly, as well as their current and future market potential, including mobility aids, beds, access aids, seating systems, ergonomic aids, daily living aids, vision and reading aids, communication aids, computer access aids, medical/personal monitoring aids, and environmental aids.

This report provides an overview of the industry, including market size and forecast, drivers and trends affecting sales growth, segmentation by product type (e.g., wheelchair), geographic breakdowns by region (e.g., North America), company profiles of key players in each segment including market share data.

The Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technologies industry research report by Douglas Insights is a comprehensive guide to the industry's current trends, dynamics and competitive landscape. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's key drivers, restraints and opportunities.

The report briefly introduces the industry and its definition, product types and applications. The report then identifies the prominent players in this industry and examines their core competencies and business strategies. The study also analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations.

The report comprehensively analyses the China Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technologies industry. It includes historical data and estimated figures for the growth in various segments of the Chinese market. The study offers insight into manufacturing capacity and import/export consumption trends.

The report profiles major players in the Chinese Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technologies industry, including 3M Company (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Proximic Inc.(U.S.), QuantTek Corp.,(Taiwan) among others.

