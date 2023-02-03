Promising Digital Innovations in the Agriculture Sector, 2022 Study - Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Digital Agriculture as a Service, and Agriculture Supply Chain Digitization

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Promising Digital Innovations in the Agriculture Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study describes the technologies deployed in digital farming, such as crop sensors, equipment telematics, agriculture robots, and vertical farming.
The rising population, coupled with an improved standard of living, results in increased nutrient consumption per capita, driving food demand. Freshwater resources are declining, and frequent cropping to meet the growing demand damages the soil.
Water and soil are among the essential components of agriculture, and a decline in these 2 necessitates the farming industry shift from conventional and unsustainable to more sustainable practices. Digital agriculture will play an inevitable and important role in this shift.
It covers growth drivers and restraints and offers a detailed growth opportunity analysis across digital agriculture technology providers.
In addition, it discusses the key stakeholders involved in developing innovative solutions. The study includes an analysis of the global patent landscape, highlights patent owners/applicants, and the major research areas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Agriculture Farming Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Digital Agriculture: Technology Analysis
- Introduction to Digital Farming
- Common Data Collection Sensors in the Agriculture Industry
- Pesticide and Insecticide Quantification to Ensure Food Safety
- Plant Health Monitoring for Optimal Harvest Decision-making
- Robotics Benefits: Increases in Crop Yield and Agricultural Operation and Resource Efficiency
- Agricultural Equipment Telematics: The Facilitation of Sensor Data Transmission
- Equipment Telematics and Wireless Communication: The Enhanced Impact of Digital Agriculture Components
- Vertical Farming for Low Footprint Water-efficient Urban Farming
- The Advantages and Challenges of Vertical Farming
4. Companies to Watch
- Climate Corporation, USA
- Farmers Edge, Canada
- PrecisionHawk, United States
- Holland Scientific Inc., USA
- AGRIVI, UK
5. IP Analysis of the Digital Agriculture Patent Landscape
- Digital Agriculture Patent Landscape
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Agriculture as a Service
- Growth Opportunity 3: Agriculture Supply Chain Digitization
7. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
8. Next Steps
