Global Modified Starch Market Size Projected to Reach USD 19.83 Billion By 2032, at 4.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Modified Starch Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-gelatinized, and Others); By Material; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global modified starch market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 19.83 Billion By 2032 and are estimated to be valued at USD 12.95 Billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032”

What is Modified Starch? How Big is Modified Starch Market Size & Share?

Overview

Modified starch is the starch extracted from grains and vegetables which has been treated to improve its ability to keep the texture and structure of the food. The rapidly rising demand for the modified starch market can be attributed to the fact that native and modified starches are good at thickening and absorbing water from other cooking liquids. That is the reason they are used in dishes in which ingredients need to be bound or the texture thickened, such as soups, sauces, and baked goods.

The demand for processed and convenience foods is being driven by expanding global population. Modified starch is a crucial and valuable component in manufacturing ready-to-eat food products. The market for modified starch is expected to grow significantly due to the rising consumer demand for processed foods over the coming years.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Emsland-Starke

Grain Processing Corporation

Global Bio-Chem Technology

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

ADM

Agrana Beteiligungs

NTD Starch

China Starch Holdings

Avebe U.A.

Cargill

Samyang Genex

Beneo-Remy

Siam Modified Starch

China Essence

PT Budi Starch

Tate & Lyle

ULRICK & SHORT

Key factors driving market growth

Hectic and isolated lifestyles push the market

Convenience foods are mainly prevalent in North America and Europe based on regional annual consumption rates. People’s lives are nowadays becoming hectic and isolated resulting in little time for home cooking. The modified starch market size is expanding due to globalization and the resulting lifestyle changes, which have increased the consumption of convenience food in various countries globally, especially in Asia's expanding markets, thereby increasing the demand for modified starch.

Modified starch is used in many industries, including food, paper making, cosmetics, personal care, and textiles, due to its many advantages. Modified starch market sales are soaring as the personal care, and cosmetics industries use modified starch as a versatile additive. Manufacturers are making new cosmetic products using organic ingredients such as modified starch. The demand for natural cosmetics has grown over the past few years, which is anticipated to fuel product demand in the coming years.

Recent trends influencing the market

Improvisation in nutritional content for products to drive the market

To appeal to the health-conscious market, producers of food and beverages are considering improving the nutritional content of their products, which is likely to increase modified starch's market opportunities. Additionally, as the trend towards pet ownership grows, more modified starch is being used to produce animal feeds allowing for the provision of premium meals for animals.

Developing new products to meet the demand from several end-use sectors, such as construction adhesive, personal care, paper and corrugation, and more, has been made possible in developed countries because of cutting-edge technology.

Segmentation assessment

The starch esters and ethers segment is expected to dominate the market

By product, starch esters and ethers are expected to dominate the industry's market sector. Modified starch market demand is on the rise due to the increasing acceptance of convenient foods, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the segment. Due to their superior functional qualities compared to esterified starches, a new level of textural stability is added. Higher viscosity, better clarity, less syneresis, and enhanced freeze-thaw stability are all features of starch ether pastes.

The Cassava segment has the highest share of the market

Based on material, the cassava segment has the highest share of the market. Modified starch market trends include a variety of products that heavily rely on starch which includes confectionary, adhesives, food and drink, pharmaceuticals, building materials, and textiles. The expansion of the product is primarily fuelled by attributes such as stability and excellent paste clarity.

Modified Starch Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

Increased awareness of consuming low-fat foods to propel the North American market

North America held the largest modified starch market share due to increased consumer awareness of the benefits of eating low-fat foods, notably in the US, which is one of the world's leading producers of maize and corn starch. The use of modified starch in various food products has a significant impact on the growth of the USA region. It helps in stabilizing and thickening culinary items, especially sauces.

