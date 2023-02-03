New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Information Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797867/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Airport Information Systems Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Airport Information Systems estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2022-2030. Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Departure Control System (DCS) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $848.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Airport Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$848.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$827.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Ikusi
- Inform GmbH
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- RESA Airport Data Systems
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- SITA
- Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Airport Information Systems: An Introductory Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for Airport Information Systems Market
Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards
High-Potential Opportunities
Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on New and Existing
Airports (2018-2022)
Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on Airport Improvements
by Airport Area (2018-2022)
China-Led Asia-Pacific Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport
Infrastructure Spending
New Airport Investment by Region (in US$ Billion) for the Year
2019
Number of New Airport Projects by Region for the Year 2019
Number of Civil Airports in China (2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020)
China Vs. US: Number of Air Passengers in Millions for Years
2018 and 2038
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary
Allocation for Airport Infrastructure
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Aircraft Type for the
Years 2019 & 2029
Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for
the Years 2019 & 2039
Airport Information Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Airport Operational Database (AODB), the Central
Repository for All Airport Operative Systems, Continues to
Escalate
Critical Importance of Effective Landside Operations: Robust
Business Case for Airport Information Systems
Collection & Forwarding of Passenger Details Made Easier with
Advanced Passenger Information Systems
Airport Public Address & Voice Alarm Systems Evolve from Basic
Information Transferring Tools to Vital Components of Airport
Security Mix
Modern Departure Control Systems Focus on Superior Customer
Experience while Maximizing Revenue Potential for Airports
Streamlined Check-in Process with DCS
Integration of Advanced Software and Sophisticated Interface
Augments DCS Capabilities
Airport Displays: The High-Growth Vertical
Check-In-Desk Dynamic Display Systems Strive to Simplify Check-
In Process
Streamlined Flight Status Information Propagated through Multi-
User Flight Information Display Systems
Baggage Information Display Systems for Seamless Luggage
Retrieval Process
Marketing, Security, Emergency and Wayfinding Information
Effectively Promoted through Dynamic Signage Systems
Growing Emphasis on Smart Airports and Airport IoT to Drive
Next Wave of Growth in AIS Market
IoT Comes to Fore to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Customer
Experiences in Airport Lounge
Likely Robust Role of AI in Future Airport to Positively
Influence AIS Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
