Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Airport Information Systems Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Airport Information Systems estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2022-2030. Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Departure Control System (DCS) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $848.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Airport Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$848.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$827.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Amadeus IT Group SA

- Ikusi

- Inform GmbH

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- RESA Airport Data Systems

- Rockwell Collins, Inc.

- Siemens AG

- SITA

- Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Airport Information Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Airport Information Systems Market

Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards

High-Potential Opportunities

Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on New and Existing

Airports (2018-2022)

Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on Airport Improvements

by Airport Area (2018-2022)

China-Led Asia-Pacific Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport

Infrastructure Spending

New Airport Investment by Region (in US$ Billion) for the Year

2019

Number of New Airport Projects by Region for the Year 2019

Number of Civil Airports in China (2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020)

China Vs. US: Number of Air Passengers in Millions for Years

2018 and 2038

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary

Allocation for Airport Infrastructure

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Aircraft Type for the

Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for

the Years 2019 & 2039

Airport Information Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Airport Operational Database (AODB), the Central

Repository for All Airport Operative Systems, Continues to

Escalate

Critical Importance of Effective Landside Operations: Robust

Business Case for Airport Information Systems

Collection & Forwarding of Passenger Details Made Easier with

Advanced Passenger Information Systems

Airport Public Address & Voice Alarm Systems Evolve from Basic

Information Transferring Tools to Vital Components of Airport

Security Mix

Modern Departure Control Systems Focus on Superior Customer

Experience while Maximizing Revenue Potential for Airports

Streamlined Check-in Process with DCS

Integration of Advanced Software and Sophisticated Interface

Augments DCS Capabilities

Airport Displays: The High-Growth Vertical

Check-In-Desk Dynamic Display Systems Strive to Simplify Check-

In Process

Streamlined Flight Status Information Propagated through Multi-

User Flight Information Display Systems

Baggage Information Display Systems for Seamless Luggage

Retrieval Process

Marketing, Security, Emergency and Wayfinding Information

Effectively Promoted through Dynamic Signage Systems

Growing Emphasis on Smart Airports and Airport IoT to Drive

Next Wave of Growth in AIS Market

IoT Comes to Fore to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Customer

Experiences in Airport Lounge

Likely Robust Role of AI in Future Airport to Positively

Influence AIS Technologies



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Airport Operation Control

Center (AOCC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Departure Control System (DCS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Departure Control System

(DCS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Departure Control System

(DCS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Passenger Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-passenger Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Non-passenger Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-passenger Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Airport Information Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Airport Information Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and

Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)

and Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Airport Information Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and

Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CHINA

Airport Information Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: China Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and

Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Airport Information Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)

and Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Airport Information Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: France Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)

and Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Airport Information Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)

and Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and

Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Airport Information Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airport

Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation Control

Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: UK Historic Review for Airport Information Systems by

Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and

Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: UK 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Airport

Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Airport Information Systems by

End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and

Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Airport Information Systems

by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)

and Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Airport

Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation Control

Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Airport

Information Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure

Control System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems

and Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Airport

Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Airport

Information Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Airport Information Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airport Information Systems by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Airport

Information Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)

and Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Airport

Information Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure

Control System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems

and Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Airport

Information Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Airport Information Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)

and Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Airport

Information Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure

Control System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Airport

Information Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Airport Information Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: India Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)

and Departure Control System (DCS) Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: India 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control

System (DCS) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airport Information Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and

Non-passenger Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Passenger Systems and Non-passenger

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: India 16-Year Perspective for Airport Information

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Systems and Non-passenger Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Airport Information Systems by Function - Airport Operation

Control Center (AOCC) and Departure Control System (DCS) -



