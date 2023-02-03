New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797859/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Aircraft Sensors Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Sensors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fixed Wing Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rotary Wing Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $962.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Aircraft Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$962.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$660.9 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

- AMETEK, Inc.

- Curtiss-Wright Corporation

- Esterline Technologies Corporation

- General Electric Company

- Honeywell International, Inc.

- Meggitt PLC

- Raytheon Company

- Safran Electronics & Defense

- TE Connectivity Ltd.

- Thales Group





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Sensors: An Introductory Prelude

A Snapshot of Sensor Applications in Modern Aircraft

Stellar Growth on the Cards for Aircraft Sensors Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Signals

towards Bright Prospects

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Widens

Opportunities

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the

Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for

the Years 2019 & 2039

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New

Aircraft

World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for

Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies

Opportunities

About 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-Year

Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet

Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013

through 2023

Aircraft Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

GPS Sensors Induce Safety, Convenience, and Ease of Navigation

Features into Flight Operations

Highly Convenient Measuring of Aircraft Flying Altitude with

Altimeter Sensors

Flow Measurement Made Highly Effective with Sophisticated

Sensor Mechanisms

Sensors Hold Great Promise in Aircraft Structural Health

Monitoring Applications

Advanced Sensors Come to Fore to Facilitate Real-Time Engine

Monitoring

Pressure Sensors: Collecting Reliable Pressure Data Across

Various Aircraft Locations

Sensor-Guided Instrument Systems Streamline and Improve

Aircraft Operations and Performance

Air Data Computing Made Effective with Sensor Solutions

Liquid-Level Sensors Render Efficiency in Linking Interface

Elements and Onboard Display Units

Clamour for Additional Sensor Tools Gathers Steam by Dint of

Recent Aircraft Crash Events

Scenario Extremely Conducive for Wider Proliferation of Smarter

Sensors

Growing Emphasis on IoT in Aircraft Operations Poised to Create

Ample Opportunities

While IoT Gains Traction in Aircraft Operations, MRO Segment

also Cherishes IoT-Driven Efficiencies in Aircraft Maintenance

IoT Grabs Robust Attention in Aircraft Predictive Maintenance

Strategies

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV): High-Growth Vertical for

Aircraft Sensors

Widening Role of UAVs in Military and Civilian Applications

UAV Evolves as a Mainstream Strategy in Military Campaigns

World Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market in US$ Million by

Application for Years 2019 & 2025

Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region

for Years 2019 & 2025

Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions

Seeks More Efficient Aircraft Operations, Creating Novel

Opportunities to Sensors

A Note on ICAO CORSIA Standard

ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity to 9.8MJ/RTK by

2030 from 12.1MJ/RTK in 2019

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Vertical: Strong Business

Case for Aftermarket Aircraft Sensors

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions

Breakdown of World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by

Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029



