Artificial Intelligence in Security Market to Surpass a Value of USD 20.13 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.27% from 2022–2028 Thanks to Major Technological Breakthroughs

Westford USA, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America leads the artificial intelligence in security market owing to the rising IoT adoption trend, explosive development in the number of connected devices, and growing worries about the susceptibility of Wi-Fi networks to security attacks. The prevalence of connected businesses, devices, and applications results from increased IoT demand. These businesses are getting more exposed since they are technologically connected. As a result, AI in security offers solutions with capabilities for threat mitigation. All these factors are projected to support the market progress.

According to SkyQuest, 46% of organizations in developed countries have adopted artificial intelligence technologies to identify and prevent security threats in 2022. The effectiveness and precision of the system to detect any potential threat in the organization's system are improved by artificial intelligence in cybersecurity.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence in Security Market"

Pages - 234

Tables - 207

Figures - 79

By incorporating artificial intelligence into cybersecurity systems, modern enterprises can lessen the growing and evolving cybersecurity dangers they face. There has been a greater convergence of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years across several fields and applications. As a result, data collecting, storage, and computation capabilities have advanced significantly. However, people need help to deal progressively with information and facts of this magnitude. With AI and machine learning, the data peak might be reduced in a matter of seconds, assisting the organization in recognizing and addressing security concerns.

Prominent Players in Artificial Intelligence in Security Market

Acalvio Technologies, Inc.

Cylance Inc. (BlackBerry)

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Darktrace

Intel Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

LexisNexis

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Xilinx Inc.

ThreatMetrix Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc.

Sift Science

Securonix Inc.

Palo Alto

SparkCognition Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Networks Inc.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/artificial-intelligence-in-security-market

Cloud Segment to Segment to Exhibit Higher Traction due to Increasing Adoption by Mid-Scale and Large Scale Organizations

The cloud-based deployment model segment gained a high market share at a CAGR of 17.23% in 2022 due to the burgeoning need for cloud-based security solutions among SMEs. The cloud-based platform provides a centralized way for organizations to secure web and mobile applications and networks all through the development, production, and implementation stages. Furthermore, as more organizations move to the cloud computing realm, AI in cybersecurity within these environments will begin to take over a larger market share.

According to the regional outlook of artificial intelligence in security market, North America dominated the industry with significant revenue. The region's large share can be attributed to several emerging startups and influential players offering advanced AI in cybersecurity services and solutions across various sectors. In addition, North America is a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge technology like AI because banks, government organizations, and financial institutions in this region confront rising difficulties due to cyber threats.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-security-market

Machine Learning Segment to Segment Emerges as the Key Revenue Contributor owing to Its Ability to Manage Higher Volume Data

The machine learning segment increased its market share significantly to cross 37% revenue share in 2022. The segment is expanding due to machine learning's enhanced capability to carry out computations previously unthinkable and its increased capacity to gather and manage massive volumes of data. In addition, the machine learning market share is also expected to grow in the coming years due to a variety of benefits like quicker prediction, analysis, and processing of data from an endless number of sources, which enables enterprises to analyze and comprehend user behavior.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have a fast growth rate in the coming years. The adoption of cloud-based services in this area has been significantly influenced by the growing internet penetration and the focus on digitizing internal operations. In addition, cybersecurity issues are expected to be resolved with the aid of artificial intelligence as the internet becomes more widely used.

SkyQuest's artificial intelligence in security market analysis includes a section devoted explicitly to leading market players. Our expert analysts provide deep insights into each player's financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis. In addition, the competitive landscape section covers key development strategies, market share data, and market ranking analysis of the top competitors internationally.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/artificial-intelligence-in-security-market

Key Developments in Artificial Intelligence in Security Market

The launch of Trace3 Managed Deepwatch and Trace3, a leading provider of advanced technology consulting services and solutions, announced detection and Response (MDR) Services powered by Deepwatch. Deepwatch and Trace3 will provide clients with end-to-end solutions that help them keep up with the evolving cyber threat landscape and provide outstanding customer service and security results.

Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of end-to-end edge AI solutions, announced it would showcase a suite of deep learning solutions at CES 2023. It aims to facilitate quicker and simpler deployments of security and surveillance technology in devices across consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. In addition, the company will demonstrate audio event detection among its edge AI audio, sensor, and vision processing capabilities.

A leading provider of security services worldwide, Prosegur Security, has introduced a new Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy to proactively reduce risks related to using AI. In addition, the policy will act as a roadmap for the moral, ethical, legal, and security standards applied to technological advancements using AI. The first security firm to implement such a policy across the entire organization is Prosegur.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., increased the functionality of its quantum cyber security platform by releasing Check Point Quantum Titan. Quantum Titan introduces three new software blades to provide enhanced threat prevention against DNS attacks, phishing, and autonomous internet of things (IoT) security. These blades make use of deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Key Questions Answered in Artificial Intelligence in Security Market Report

What is the expected CAGR and valuation for artificial intelligence in security market?

Who are the most dominant players operating in the global market?

Which are the major drivers and restraints for the target market?

Which region will attract higher investments during the forecast period?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Procurement As A Service Market

Global E-commerce Market

Global Flexible Electronics Market

Global API Management Market

Global Mobile Gaming Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com