Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Landing Gear estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.1% over the period 2022-2030. Main Landing Gear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nose Landing Gear segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Aircraft Landing Gear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- AAR Corporation
- Circor International, Inc.
- GKN Aerospace
- Heroux-Devtek, Inc.
- Liebherr-International AG
- Magellan Aerospace Corporation
- Safran
- Spp Canada Aircraft, Inc.
- Triumph Group, Inc.
- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Aircraft Landing Gear: An Introductory Prelude
Progressive Growth on the Cards for Aircraft Landing Gear Market
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Points
Towards Strong Demand Growth
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Enhances
Market Prospects
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Surging Orders for Sophisticated UAVs
Aircraft Landing Gear - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Structural Material Selection for Landing Gear Fabrication
Remains Largely Constant by Dint of Stringent Performance
Requirements
However, Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing CO2 Emissions
through Aircraft Lightweighting Seeks Modifications
A Note on ICAO-CORSIA Standard
A Glimpse at Emerging Materials Capable of Reducing Aircraft
Weight
3D Printing Likely to Ease Stringent Material Requirement
Criteria in Design & Manufacture of Landing Gear
US DoD Places Special Focus on 3D Printed Landing Gear Components
Select Recently Unveiled 3D Printed Landing Gear Components
Safran and Burloak Develop 3D Printed Brake Sleeve for Aircraft
Landing System
New 3D Printed Landing Gear Part for the F-35 Stealth Fighter
from U.S. Marines
Landing Gear MRO to Post Substantial Growth in the Coming Years
Landing Gear Inspection & Maintenance Gain Traction Amid Rising
Emphasis on Reliable Aircraft Operations
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects
Retractable Landing Gear: Hiding the Gear Away for Better
Aerodynamics
Shock Strut Landing Gear: The Most Common Type
NASA Seeks to Develop Novel Fairing Designs to Reduce Landing
Gear Noise
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Aircraft Landing Gear Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Main
Landing Gear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Main Landing Gear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Main Landing Gear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nose
Landing Gear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Nose Landing Gear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Nose Landing Gear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fixed Wing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Fixed Wing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Fixed Wing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotary Wing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Rotary Wing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Rotary Wing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Actuation System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Actuation System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Actuation System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steering System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Steering System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Steering System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brake System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Brake System by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Brake System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Sub-Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Sub-Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Sub-Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aircraft Landing Gear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose
Landing Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by Type -
Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Main Landing
Gear and Nose Landing Gear for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary
Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed
Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Sub-System - Actuation System,
Steering System, Brake System and Other Sub-Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Sub-System - Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System
and Other Sub-Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuation
System, Steering System, Brake System and Other Sub-Systems for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose
Landing Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Main Landing
Gear and Nose Landing Gear for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary
Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Sub-System - Actuation System,
Steering System, Brake System and Other Sub-Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Sub-System - Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System
and Other Sub-Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System and Other
Sub-Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Aircraft Landing Gear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose
Landing Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Main Landing
Gear and Nose Landing Gear for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary
Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Sub-System - Actuation System,
Steering System, Brake System and Other Sub-Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Sub-System - Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System
and Other Sub-Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System and Other
Sub-Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Aircraft Landing Gear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose
Landing Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Main Landing
Gear and Nose Landing Gear for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary
Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Sub-System - Actuation System,
Steering System, Brake System and Other Sub-Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Sub-System - Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System
and Other Sub-Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System and Other
Sub-Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Aircraft Landing Gear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose
Landing Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Main Landing
Gear and Nose Landing Gear for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary
Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Sub-System - Actuation System,
Steering System, Brake System and Other Sub-Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Sub-System - Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System
and Other Sub-Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System and Other
Sub-Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Aircraft Landing Gear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose
Landing Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Main Landing
Gear and Nose Landing Gear for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary
Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Sub-System - Actuation System,
Steering System, Brake System and Other Sub-Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Sub-System - Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System
and Other Sub-Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System and Other
Sub-Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and
Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Aircraft Landing Gear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose
Landing Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing
Gear by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Main
Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary
Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing
Gear by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Sub-System - Actuation System,
Steering System, Brake System and Other Sub-Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Sub-System - Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System
and Other Sub-Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing
Gear by Sub-System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Actuation System, Steering System, Brake System and Other
Sub-Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing
Gear by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM
and Aftermarket for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose
Landing Gear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Type - Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Main Landing
Gear and Nose Landing Gear for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary
Wing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Landing Gear by
Aircraft Type - Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Aircraft Landing Gear
by Aircraft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft Landing Gear by Sub-System - Actuation System,
