Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Close of Offer to Further Applications

The Directors of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (‘the Company’) confirm that the Company's offer for subscription, as set out in the prospectus issued by the Company on 20 October 2022, is now closed to new applications. The Company reserves the right to re-open to further applications at any time prior to 19 October 2023.

