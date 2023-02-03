Global Dermatoscope Market Report to 2027 - by Product, Technology, Modality, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermatoscope Market by Product, Technology, Modality, Application, End-user, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermatoscope market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing awareness among population regarding their skin and aesthetics. This has significantly increased the demand for different devices such as dermatoscopes by skin hospitals & clinics worldwide.

Additionally, technological advancements such as use of USB imaging and video technology of imaging melanoma and new product launches by various players operating in the industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancer



A dermatoscope is a handheld visual aid device which is used by healthcare professionals to diagnose and examine skin lesions. The growing prevalence of skin cancer is expected to drive the growth of global dermatoscope market.

According to the global cancer observatory, melanoma of skin was the 18th most common type of cancer observed globally with 324,635 new cancer cases reported in 2020 along with 57,043 reported deaths. The increasing prevalence of melanoma of skin and growing prevalence of different skin problems among the population is expected to increase the demand for dermatoscope in the coming years.



Development of Next Generation Dermatoscopes



The increasing technological advancements and product innovations have led to the development of next generation dermatoscopes which not only provide power of mobile imaging but also offer ease of use. These next generation dermatoscopes are equipped with dual mode lighting, touch screen controls, among others. Additionally, these are light in weight and compact and offer bright visualization. All these factors are expected to significantly spur the growth of global dermatoscope market.



Growing Healthcare Awareness



The growing healthcare awareness among the population worldwide regarding different diseases is expected to drive the market growth. It has been observed that people around the globe are becoming aware and conscious about different skin problems also and visiting dermatologists frequently.

Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure by various nations is further expected to support the demand for different devices used for the diagnosis and treatment of different diseases including the demand for dermatoscopes used for examining skin lesions.



Market Players



Canfield Scientific, Inc.,FotoFinder Systems, Inc.,HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG,Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.,ILLUCO Corporation Ltd.,Bio-Therapeutic, Inc.,Optilia Instruments AB, Rudolf Riester GmbH,NIDEK CO., LTD., KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH + Co. KG are the leading players operating in the global dermatoscope market.



Report Scope



In this report, global dermatoscope market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Dermatoscope Market, by Product:

Contact Dermatoscope

Hybrid Dermatoscope

Noncontact Dermatoscope

Dermatoscope Market, by Technology:

LED

Xenon

Halogen

Ultraviolet

Dermatoscope Market, by Modality:

Handheld

Trolley Mounted

Headband

Dermatoscope Market, by Application:

Skin Tumors

Fungal Infections

Warts

Scabies

others

Dermatoscope Market, by End-user:

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Dermatoscope Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

